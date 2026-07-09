Watch: Trump Says Iranian Leaders Begging for New Deal But He's Not Sure 'They're Worthy'

President Donald Trump says he’s not sure if he wants to continue the dealmaking process with Iran.

Amid what was supposed to be a ceasefire, Iran attacked two ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, leading to two consecutive nights of American attacks on Iranian military positions.

On Wednesday, Trump signaled he had lost patience with Iran, suggesting that the time for talking had ended.

Trump was asked later on Wednesday, after the most recent attacks, if the war had resumed.

“I don’t know,” he replied, adding that if all-out fighting resumed, the U.S. would “win it very quickly,” according to CNBC.

“We have many ways we can win, but we’ve already won militarily,” he said in a video posted to X.

“They have very little left, and they want to make a deal so badly. They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal,” Trump said.

.@POTUS on Iran: “They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly — I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal. I don’t know that they’re going to honor the deal. That’s the problem.” pic.twitter.com/jQTENvyRGM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 9, 2026

“I don’t know that they’re going to honor the deal. That’s the problem,” he added.

Asked why Iran would attack ships, Trump replied the Iranians were “sort of crazy, to be honest with you… They’re a little bit out of control, but they want to make a deal badly.”

Trump said every time Iran attacks, it will feel the power of American military might, according to CNBC.

“I say we hit them 20 to 1 — every time they hit us, we’re going to hit them 20, and we did it last night,” he said. “They did a little something today, but it was really retribution for last night… when they hit, we hit back much harder.”

According to NBC News, Wednesday night’s attacks hit about 90 targets in Iran. Iran then launched missiles toward Arab nations such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The two sides accused each other of violating the terms of the interim deal.

Iran said the U.S. attacks struck bridges inside Iran and called the attacks a “grave war crime.”

The Times of Israel reported that in Mashad, Iran, where former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is to be buried Thursday, a large banner was seen reading, “We will kill Trump.”

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