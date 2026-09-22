Watch: Trump Says Mamdani Has 'Great Potential' as Two Address Media Together After Meeting

On Monday, President Donald Trump met with Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City.

Afterward, the two men spoke to reporters outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence, where they appeared to maintain a rapport that developed during two earlier in-person meetings.

In fact, in response to a reporter’s question, Trump declared that Mamdani has “great potential” as mayor.

“I want him to be a great mayor,” the president said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “And he’s certainly got potential — got great potential.”

President Trump says @NYCMayor Mamdani (D) has “great potential” to be a great mayor. pic.twitter.com/L9Y4CkNJoc — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2026

Earlier in the press conference, Mamdani explained that he had met with Trump to discuss improving New Yorkers’ lives. Specifically, the mayor said, the discussion focused on affordability.

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Then, after turning over the microphone to the president, Mamdani heard himself praised.

“I’ve seen it with numerous different mayors,” Trump said in another clip posted to X, referring to his frequent visits to Gracie Mansion over the years. “So hopefully you’re gonna be a great one. I’ll be able to say you’re gonna be a great one. And you’re off to a start.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump held a press conference after meeting at the mayor’s residence on Monday. https://t.co/dvqpw8yMQj pic.twitter.com/gTfr4uPqtF — ABC News (@ABC) September 21, 2026

Meanwhile, some X users wondered why the president would behave that way toward Mamdani.

I don’t know who is advising President Trump. He is now praising and endorsing a communist radical jihadist.

Saying that he has great potential. For what, governor, senator, congressman, president? — carol (@grandmanys) September 21, 2026

Trump thinks an actual communist has great potential, yet Massie the constitutional conservative isa sworn enemy. Lol what a fraud — Chance Glasco (@ChanceGlasco) September 22, 2026

Why does Trump do this? He does realize the guy is a communist Muslim? Has Susie Wiles informed him of that? — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) September 21, 2026

Mamdani, of course, emerged from last spring and summer’s Democrat primaries in a powerful position. In New York and elsewhere, socialists repeatedly trounced establishment Democrats.

Thus, some X users saw Trump’s move as strategic and politically savvy, designed to blunt socialist momentum.

“Pretty smart actually. Nothing hurts a progressive liberal politician more than being seen associating with Trump,” one user wrote.

Pretty smart actually. Nothing hurts a progressive liberal politician more than being seen associating with Trump. — Mendicant (@Medicant71) September 21, 2026

According to Axios, Trump and Mamdani discussed the mayor’s plan to build affordable housing in Queens.

The unlikely duo met in person for the first time at the White House following Mamdani’s 2025 election victory. They met again in February, also at the White House.

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