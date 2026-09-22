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President Donald Trump speaks with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a press conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, on Sept. 21, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a press conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, on Sept. 21, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Says Mamdani Has 'Great Potential' as Two Address Media Together After Meeting

 By Michael Schwarz  September 22, 2026 at 9:10am
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On Monday, President Donald Trump met with Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City.

Afterward, the two men spoke to reporters outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence, where they appeared to maintain a rapport that developed during two earlier in-person meetings.

In fact, in response to a reporter’s question, Trump declared that Mamdani has “great potential” as mayor.

“I want him to be a great mayor,” the president said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “And he’s certainly got potential — got great potential.”

Earlier in the press conference, Mamdani explained that he had met with Trump to discuss improving New Yorkers’ lives. Specifically, the mayor said, the discussion focused on affordability.

Is it good that Trump is friendly with Mamdani?

Then, after turning over the microphone to the president, Mamdani heard himself praised.

“I’ve seen it with numerous different mayors,” Trump said in another clip posted to X, referring to his frequent visits to Gracie Mansion over the years. “So hopefully you’re gonna be a great one. I’ll be able to say you’re gonna be a great one. And you’re off to a start.”

Meanwhile, some X users wondered why the president would behave that way toward Mamdani.

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Mamdani, of course, emerged from last spring and summer’s Democrat primaries in a powerful position. In New York and elsewhere, socialists repeatedly trounced establishment Democrats.

Thus, some X users saw Trump’s move as strategic and politically savvy, designed to blunt socialist momentum.

“Pretty smart actually. Nothing hurts a progressive liberal politician more than being seen associating with Trump,” one user wrote.

According to Axios, Trump and Mamdani discussed the mayor’s plan to build affordable housing in Queens.

The unlikely duo met in person for the first time at the White House following Mamdani’s 2025 election victory. They met again in February, also at the White House.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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