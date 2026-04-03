Watch: Trump Shares Video of Iran's Tallest Bridge Crumbling, Warns Regime of More Strikes to Come

The United States extensively damaged a major bridge in Iran in an airstrike Thursday.

The B1 highway bridge links Tehran with the western city of Karaj and was considered the tallest bridge in the Middle East, according to Fox News.

Iranian state media responded to the attack by saying it will be picking targets for retaliation among bridges in Arab nations allied with the United States.

As noted by Axios, the incident is the first U.S. attack on a major piece of civilian infrastructure and comes as President Donald Trump is calling for Iran to surrender.

“The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!” Trump wrote.

“Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants!” Trump posted later on Truth Social.

“New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!” Trump wrote.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post in which he said Iran had asked for a cease-fire, Trump had indicated that the U.S. would only make a deal if the Strait of Hormuz was opened.

“Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In his Wednesday night address, Trump said, “We are going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks, we’re going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong.”

Through Wednesday, American forces have hit more than 12,300 targets inside Iran, U.S. Central Command has said, according to CNN.

Although CNN cited sources claiming Iran still has a large stock of drones and missiles it can use against its enemies, in response to questions for the outlet’s story, White House representative Anna Kelly pushed back, saying, “anonymous sources desperately want to attack President Trump and demean the incredible work of our United States Military in achieving the goals of Operation Epic Fury.”

“Here are the facts: Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks are down 90 percent, their navy is wiped out, two-thirds of their production facilities are damaged or destroyed, and the United States and Israel have overwhelming air dominance over Iran,” she said.

“The terrorist regime is being decimated militarily and their dismal situation grows bleaker by the day – their only hope is to make a deal with President Trump’s administration and leave behind their nuclear ambitions for good. Otherwise, they will be hit harder than they’ve ever been hit before,” she said.

Pentagon representative Sean Parnell called CNN’s claims “completely wrong.”

“The United States military has delivered a crippling series of blows to the Iranian regime,” Parnell said.

“We are far ahead of schedule on accomplishing our military objectives: destroy Iran’s missile arsenal, annihilate their Navy, destroy their terrorist proxies, and ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon,” he said.

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