Watch: Trump Shows White House Reporters How 'Real People Work'

Within the White House, tensions were thick as President Donald Trump debated America’s course in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

But outside, America’s commander in chief took time to greet workers installing two new flagpoles at the White House.

Trump paid for the poles to be purchased and installed, according to USA Today.

As the work crew began its work, Trump spoke to the media.

“Let’s see how real people work! These are real people!” Nobody loves our American workers than President @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0p11uY13Rw — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 18, 2025

“Let’s see how real people work,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“These are real people. You’re not real people,” Trump told the media.

Another video posted to X of the scene on the South Lawn showed Trump shaking hands with the workers.

“Thanks for bringing America back again!” President @realDonaldTrump walks out on the South Lawn to meet the men installing the new flagpole at the White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nV9vrbKBML — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 18, 2025

“Thanks for bringing America back again,” one worker appeared to say to Trump.

Trump took time from his focus on the Middle East to celebrate the addition to the White House on social media .

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns. It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.17.25 08:20 PM EST pic.twitter.com/8bN7z0ovsY — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 18, 2025

“These are the most magnificent poles made — They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!” Trump wrote.

One of the two new American Flagpoles — paid for by President Trump — is officially in the ground on the South Lawn of the White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tGmPDWfamg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 18, 2025

“They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years,” Trump said in April when he announced his plan for the poles, according to USA Today.

“I’ve often said, you know, they don’t have a flag pole, per se. So we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It’s going to be two beautiful poles,” he said then, noting he would pay for them.

.@POTUS: “The White House opened about 1800… and I’ve always said, ‘Why doesn’t it have a flagpole from the grass?’ … This is about the largest you’ll ever see… We’re about to lift it, and we also have one going on the front, or the north.” pic.twitter.com/2c8jsLuCGS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 18, 2025

Prior to the new poles, the only flagpole on the White House property was atop the White House.

