Share
News
Standing with workers before they install a new flag pole on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, President Donald Trump, center, speaks to reporters.
Standing with workers before they install a new flag pole on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, President Donald Trump, center, speaks to reporters. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Shows White House Reporters How 'Real People Work'

 By Jack Davis  June 18, 2025 at 9:57am
Share

Within the White House, tensions were thick as President Donald Trump debated America’s course in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

But outside, America’s commander in chief took time to greet workers installing two new flagpoles at the White House.

Trump paid for the poles to be purchased and installed, according to USA Today.

As the work crew began its work, Trump spoke to the media.

“Let’s see how real people work,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“These are real people. You’re not real people,” Trump told the media.

Is Trump a strong advocate for working class Americans?

Another video posted to X of the scene on the South Lawn showed Trump shaking hands with the workers.

“Thanks for bringing America back again,” one worker appeared to say to Trump.

Trump took time from his focus on the Middle East to celebrate the addition to the White House on social media .

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns. It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Related:
Report: President's 'Nightwatch' Doomsday Plane Arrives in DC

“These are the most magnificent poles made — They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!” Trump wrote.

“They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years,” Trump said in April when he announced his plan for the poles, according to USA Today.

“I’ve often said, you know, they don’t have a flag pole, per se. So we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It’s going to be two beautiful poles,” he said then, noting he would pay for them.

Prior to the new poles, the only flagpole on the White House property was atop the White House.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Furious Indiana Fever Coach Wants Big Changes After Caitlin Clark Gets Flattened: 'We Knew This Was Going To Happen'
Meals Sold at Walmart and Kroger Recalled as Deadly Outbreak Is Investigated
Watch: Trump Shows White House Reporters How 'Real People Work'
'Beyond Disturbing': Public School Teacher Indicted on 55 Felony Charges in Student Sex Abuse Case
Watch as Missiles Fly Over Fox Reporter's Shoulder as He Breaks for Cover During Live Shot
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation