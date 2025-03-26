Share
News
During a media briefing at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, right, shut down CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins when she asked a question without being called on.
During a media briefing at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, right, shut down CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins when she asked a question without being called on. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Shuts Down 'Very Rude' Kaitlan Collins During Media Briefing

 By Bryan Chai  March 26, 2025 at 11:00am
Share

One of President Donald Trump’s foremost rivalries during his first term as president was with the establishment media, particularly those like CNN and MSNBC.

Fast forward a Joe Biden presidency later, and Trump’s rivalry with the media does not seem to have abated at all — especially with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Collins, a one-time employee of conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson at The Daily Caller, has often drawn fierce criticism from Trump due to her accusatory style of questioning.

(In fact, Collins has similarly drawn the ire of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently due to the style and substance of her questions.)

So fed up with Collins’ questioning was Trump, that on Tuesday, he very publicly shut her down during a media briefing with his cabinet.

Collins tried to bring up the recent Signal text snafu that has captured national attention, and, well, just watch Trump’s response to her “very rude behavior”:

“Mr. President, you said that your national security advisor [Mike Waltz] learned a lesson after a reporter …” Collins began.

Do you ever watch CNN?

“Excuse me,” Trump interjected. “I didn’t pick you.”

He then turned to another reporter and told him to “go ahead” with his line of questioning.

A clip from the New York Post, which included an earlier part of the conversation, showed that Trump was discussing issues in the Middle East when Collins tried to pivot on the topic.

This is hardly the first time that Trump and Collins have locked horns, with the former being increasingly dismissive of the CNN pundit.

In February, Trump effectively told Collins to shut up when she peppered him with questions at an executive order signing ceremony.

Related:
Watch - GOP Rep Confronts NPR CEO: Why Did You Call Pres Trump a 'Fascist' and 'Deranged Racist'?

“Excuse me,” Trump told Collins then, in remarkably similar fashion to the most recent spat, “We haven’t asked you to speak yet, please.”

In an incident before that, Trump outright questioned the intelligence of Collins after she asked a leading question about a plane crash — and added a sarcastic barb.

“That’s not a very smart question,” Trump said. “I’m surprised, coming from you.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Oprah Winfrey Subpoenaed in Ongoing Drama Over Defamation Case Regarding Sex-Assault Claims
White House Adviser at Center of Chat Leak Speaks Out: 'It's Embarrassing'
Watch: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Doesn't Understand the First Amendment in Hearing Meltdown
Watch: CIA Director Erupts on Dem Rep. Over 'Offensive Line of Questioning' About Pete Hegseth
'The Toughest Human Being': Tucker Carlson Announces the Death of His Father
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation