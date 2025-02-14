Share
News
A member of the media, interrupted President Donald Trump Thursday in an Oval Office meeting to announce reciprocal tariffs.
A member of the media, interrupted President Donald Trump Thursday in an Oval Office meeting to announce reciprocal tariffs. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Silences CNN's Kaitlan Collins When She Interrupts Executive Order Signing Ceremony

 By Randy DeSoto  February 13, 2025 at 5:16pm
Share

President Donald Trump shut down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Thursday when she tried to interrupt his executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

Trump had just signed an order directing the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on countries at the same level they charge the U.S., starting after April 1.

“Mr. President you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up …,” Collin said before Trump cut her off.

The president turned to her and said, “Excuse me. We haven’t asked you to speak yet, please.”

Soon thereafter, Trump said to the reporters standing in front of him, “Go ahead, please.”

When Collins began to ask her question again, Trump pointed to a different correspondent, instructing him to go ahead.

The president answered that reporter’s question and one more before fielding Collins’ query.

“If prices go up, Mr. President, because of these tariffs, who do you think voters should hold responsible?” she asked.

Trump defended his decision, saying, “I think what’s going to go up is jobs are going to go up, and prices could go up somewhat, short-term, but prices will also go down.”

Farmers and manufacturers are going to be helped under his plan, the chief executive argued.

Related:
Breaking: RFK Jr. Confirmed - 52 of 53 Republicans Vote 'Yes'

“There could be some short-term disturbance, but long term, it’s going to make our country a fortune,” Trump asserted.

“So Americans should plan for some short-term pain?” Collins asked.

“You said that; I didn’t say that,” Trump responded.

“Well, if prices go up …” Collins began.

The president interjected, “We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows what’s going to happen, other than we know that jobs are going to be produced at levels we’ve never seen before. … We think that interest rates are ultimately going to be coming down.”

Trump’s Commerce Secretary-nominee Howard Lutnick noted during the executive order signing that other countries could respond to the new U.S. reciprocal tariff policy by lowering their tariffs, meaning prices on imports would come down.

Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports during his first term, and the inflation rate when he left office in January 2021 was a low 1.7 percent.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on Collins after she asked who barred an Associated Press reporter from covering an Oval Office event earlier in the week.

The AP reported that the White House decision came after the news service refused to use the “Gulf of America” to refer to the body of water Trump renamed by executive order from the Gulf of Mexico.

“First of all, let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House. It is a privilege to be the White House press secretary,” Leavitt responded.

“And nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask a president of the United States questions. That is an invitation that is given … We reserve the right to decide who gets to go into the Oval Office, and you all have credentials to be here, including The Associated Press, who is in this briefing room today,” she comtinued.

Collins followed up, asking whether the move was “retaliatory in nature.” “The question here is, is this setting a precedent that this White House will retaliate against reporters who don’t use the language you guys believe reporters should use?” she asked.

Leavitt responded, “I was very upfront in my briefing on day one, that if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable.

She added, “And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I am not sure why news outlets don’t want to call it that, but that is what it is.”

She went on to note that the Interior Department has recognized the name change, along with Google and Apple maps and most news outlets represented in the briefing room.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Trump Silences CNN's Kaitlan Collins When She Interrupts Executive Order Signing Ceremony
Unexpected Deal Brings Tucker and Megyn Kelly 'Back Into the Fold' with Fox News
Breaking: RFK Jr. Confirmed - 52 of 53 Republicans Vote 'Yes'
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Turns the Tables on Mainstream Media's 'Constitutional Crisis' Claims
Fox News Humiliates CNN, MSNBC - Beats Them Among Democrats by Whopping Margin
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation