Watch: Trump Slaps Down Fox News Reporter Over Repeated Questions on AI Trump Pope Pic

President Donald Trump dunked on Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich for suggesting Catholics were furious that he had shared a lighthearted meme of himself as the pope on his Truth Social account.

Trump posted the image on Friday. The AI-generated picture, which was presented without comment, was clearly a joke.

While doing this was arguably inappropriate, it wasn’t meant to be blasphemous or offensive, and it was consistent with Trump’s edgy sense of humor.

During an Oval Office news conference on Monday, Heinrich repeatedly asked Trump about the incident, as if it were a dire national emergency.

“Some Catholics were not so happy about the image of you looking like the pope,” Heinrich said.

Before she could finish her sentence, the president dismissed the faux uproar.

Trump underscored that it was a joke and that he had shared an image another user had created.

“Oh, I see. You mean they can’t take a joke,” the president said to Heinrich.

“You don’t mean the Catholics [are upset], you mean the Fake News Media,” Trump continued. “I had nothing to do with it.

“Somebody made up a picture of me dressed up like the pope, and they put it out on the internet. That’s not me that did it.”

He added: “Actually, my wife thought it was cute. She said, ‘Isn’t that nice?'”

President Donald Trump was asked by Fox News’ @JacquiHeinrich about the viral AI-generated image of him as the Pope that was posted on the official White House account. HEINRICH: “Some Catholics were not so happy about the image of you looking like the Pope…” TRUMP: “Oh, I… pic.twitter.com/rvwelwIzOC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2025

Henrich continued to press Trump after he waved off the contrived scandal, even after she conceded it was a joke.

“The fact that it was put out on the White House account — even though it was AI-generated, it was a joke, a meme — does it at all diminish the substance of the official White House account to have it go out on that particular account?” Heinrich asked.

“Gimme a break,” Trump replied with a sardonic chuckle. “Somebody did it in fun. That’s fine. You have to have a little fun, don’t you?”

As a reminder, the media are fixated on an AI image while ignoring a new law subverting Catholicism.

Numerous conservatives torched Heinrich — a vocal Trump critic — for her lame attempt to stir up public outrage.

“To everyone complaining about Pope Trump, you were all silent during this,” one X user wrote.

He attached a screenshot of the blasphemous Paris Olympics opening ceremony that featured an LGBT-themed tableau resembling Jesus’ “Last Supper.”

To everyone complaining about Pope Trump, you were all silent during this… We see right through you! pic.twitter.com/UBxOGHh2VX — Pedro Santana Jr (@Titx1300) May 4, 2025

Another commenter recalled the media’s deafening silence over a prayer candle that depicted disgraced coronavirus czar Dr. Anthony Fauci as Jesus Christ.

“Looking forward to all of the official, long-winded statements condemning him,” he quipped sarcastically.

Dear atheists and “I’m not Catholic, but..” people who are offended over Trump posting a meme of himself as Pope, Dr. Fauci has a prayer candle depicting himself as Jesus Christ, the son of God. Looking forward to all of the official, long-winded statements condemning him. pic.twitter.com/TyJavLxiMC — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 4, 2025

Numerous other X users ripped Heinrich for wasting time obsessing over a meme instead of reporting news that actually impacts the public.

Honestly curious…. Why would you waste the opportunity to ask a real question of @POTUS ? Just weird and the reason can only be 1 of 2 things… — Whole New Ballgame (@ballgame1881) May 5, 2025

is this the most pressing question you could ask? — Mary (@MarySCIL) May 5, 2025

It’s uncanny how the anti-Trump media constantly miss the forest for the trees in their botched attempts to undermine the president.

They downplay real scandals — such as Democrats wasting tax dollars by trying to bring back a deported illegal alien — as Americans struggle with horrifying crime waves and daily border invasions.

If the media focused on rooting out actual corruption instead of manufacturing petty scandals in order to attack Trump, imagine how great America could be.

