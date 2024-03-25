The Donald was back in charge Monday with a New York moment after a media hound wondered how he would pay his latest bond.

After winning a massive judgment against former President Donald Trump in a civil fraud trial, New York State Attorney General Letitia James required that Trump post a $454 million bond by Monday.

On the day of that deadline, however, a state appellate court sliced that total to $175 million.

Trump spoke briefly to reporters at the New York courthouse after the decision.

“It will be my honor to post,” he said, adding that he will post “whatever is necessary, whether it be cash or securities or bonds.”

“We appreciate the Appellate Division very much,” the former president said, before speaking about Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over his trial, and James.

“We have a judge who I believe is a crooked judge and a crooked attorney general. Absolutely crooked,” he said.

🚨BREAKING: Trump reveals he is paying newly reduced bond in cash pic.twitter.com/Wiu8bFnYSP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2024

As Trump turned away, a reporter asked him, “What’s your collateral on the bond?”

He turned back, paused and delivered a one-word answer: “Cash.”

Reporter: “What’s your collateral on the bond?” Trump: “Cash” Reporter: “Ooooooo” pic.twitter.com/R1wbJoENVk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 25, 2024

The former president said during a news conference Monday that he had the cash to make the payment, according to CNN.

“As they say I have a lot of cash. You know I do because you looked at my statements,” Trump said.

He said he could use the cash for his presidential campaign, adding, “They don’t want me to use my cash to get re-elected.”

“I might do that,” Trump said, before telling reporters, “It’s none of your business,” according to NBC News.

“I have a lot of cash and a great company,” he said. “I might spend a lot of money on my campaign.”







Trump attorney Christopher Kise said the bond reduction is a “great first step towards reversal of “baseless and reckless judgment,” according to CNN.

Kise said the former president looks forward to a “full and fair appellate process” to end James’ “abuse of power and tyrannical pursuit” of him.

Trump lashed out at Engoron and James on social media.

“This is the 5th time in this case that he has been overturned, a record. His credibility, and that of Letitia James, has been shattered,” he posted on Truth Social.

“We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash,” the former president said. “This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million.

“I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.”

