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President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Sums Up Memorial Day Better and Quicker Than Any President in Living Memory - Just 9 Words

 By Joe Saunders  May 25, 2026 at 4:16pm
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It was a Memorial Day speech to remember.

Speaking Monday amid the somber beauty of Arlington National Cemetery, President Donald Trump reminded the country how the sacrifices honored by the gravest national holiday helped make the most joyous one even possible.

And nine words at the heart of his speech summed it up perfectly.

Memorial Day has its roots in the Civil War era, when Americans — North and South — honored the graves of the fallen.

But Trump’s speech went back further to the dead of the American Revolution’s first battles in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, where civilian militiamen took on the British Empire, the greatest military power of its time.

That was in April of 1775, more than a year before the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia announced the birth of the nation with the Declaration of Independence. Trump’s speech drew a direct line between those two events — and to the United States of today.

“Less than six weeks from now, our nation will reach a historic milestone, 250 years of majestic American independence,” Trump said. “But it’s only right that first we remember the immense sacrifice that has been brought to us on this momentous anniversary year.”

“That’s what it is. It’s a momentous year. Before we hail the Founding, we honor the fallen. Before we celebrate the triumph, we pay the tribute. Before we crown the victory, we count the cost.”

“Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s armed forces and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day.”

Those words — “there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day” — put the complementary holidays in context.

Related:
Gold Star Wife Asks for Help Getting Picture of Husband's Grave in Arlington - What Followed Will Restore Some of Your Faith in America

As a succinct and appropriate tribute to those who’ve died in the service of the country, it rivaled President Ronald Reagan’s speech honoring the dead of the Challenger explosion in 1986:

“We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye and ‘slipped the surly bonds of earth” to ‘touch the face of God,”’ Reagan said on national television. (Then-Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan borrowed the phrases from a World War II-era poem by John Gillespie Magee Jr., a pilot who died during a training mission in 1941.)

Naturally, since Trump hatred never takes a holiday, there were plenty of libs spewing bile at Trump’s address on social media (feel free to look it up if you have the stomach — and the time to waste), but there were also plenty of users who appreciated Trump’s words:

And then there was this message that should hit home everywhere:

The message of the Fourth of July is the founding of a nation, as Abraham Lincoln put it, “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

The message of Memorial Day is honoring the heroes who’ve made that nation possible for 250 years… and counting.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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