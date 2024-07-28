Watch: Trump Takes Shot at 'Liberal' Miley Cyrus in Front of Her Dad During Epic Rally Moment

When former President Donald Trump came to Bitcoin 2024 on Saturday, it was a guarantee there would be a lot said that had nothing to do with Bitcoin.

Take Miley Cyrus, for example. Trump was citing people in the crowd when he mentioned her father, country music great Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Billy Ray Cyrus is here, where is Billy Ray, he’s around here someplace,” Trump said.

“He’s a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen, Billy Ray?’” Trump said.

Trump: Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He’s around here someplace, and he’s great. He’s a conservative guy. I said, how did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/PykKSeZTjY — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

Elsewhere, Trump hit on issues such as inflation, according to the Tennessean.

“We will reward success. We will not punish success. I’ll deliver massive tax cuts for families and individuals. That includes no tax on tips.

“We will end the inflation nightmare that this administration has created and we will end it quickly. It’s destroying our country. Inflation is a country-buster,” he said.

Trump said that due to inflation “20-30 percent of the value of every dollar was wiped out quickly. The life savings of millions of Americans was rapidly destroyed. It’s a stealth taxation,” he said.

“I call it the Biden tax, now I call it the Harris tax. Inflation is a 50 percent tax on people. This is a human tragedy,” Trump said.

“When I return to the White House, I will stop the wild and wasteful spending of this administration. I’m going to stop World War III because we’re closer to World War III since we’ve ever been since World War II. I will close the borders. We will defeat inflation and together we will bring back the American dream for citizens of every race, religion and creed,” Trump said.

Trump jabbed Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“The problem is that Kamala is worse than Joe. She’s a radical left lunatic. She’s got a little honeymoon going on right now,” he said.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s repression of crypto and bitcoin is wrong and it’s very bad for our country,” Trump said, according to CNBC. “Let me tell you if they win this election, every one of you will be gone. They will be vicious. They will be ruthless. They will do things that you wouldn’t believe.”

Trump praised Bitcoin investors for having “the kind of spirit that built America,” the Tennessean noted.

“This is the spirit that’s going to help us make America great again. I stand here today filled with respect and admiration for what the Bitcoin community has achieved. This is the steel industry of 100 years ago. It’s the 9th most valuable asset anywhere in the world,” he said.

“The reason I’ve come to address the Bitcoin community today can be summed up in two simple words: America first. If we don’t do it, China and others are going to be doing it. Let’s do it and do it right. If crypto is going to define the future I want it to be mined, minted and made in the USA.”

Trump said if he is elected, his administration would be pro-Bitcoin.

“If I am elected, it will be the policy of my administration to keep 100 percent of Bitcoin the U.S. government holds or acquires into the future. This will serve in effect as the core of the strategic national bitcoin stockpile,” he said.

“We’re going to make that one of the greatest industries on earth, he said.

Trump said he will increase America’s economic strength.

“We will end the war on American energy and we will drill, baby, drill. We have more liquid gold under our feet than any nation. With low energy costs, America will be a Bitcoin mining powerhouse. You will not have to move your family to China. Bitcoin and crypto will grow our economy and strengthen our country long into the future.”

