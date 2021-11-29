Former President Donald Trump torpedoed President Joe Biden as a “disaster” who has been “totally unsuccessful” in steering the country through the multiple crises he has inflamed with his destructive policies.

“Look, I wanted [Biden] to be successful on the on the whole thing on COVID — or as I call it, the China virus,” Trump told Fox Business host David Asman on Friday.

“I wanted him to be successful. He’s been totally unsuccessful. It’s a disaster what’s happened.” Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

Trump noted that there have been “significantly” more American deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Biden’s watch than his own “despite all of the vaccines and the therapeutics” that were created under his administration.

The 45th president pointed out that Biden has failed to stem the pandemic despite having promised to “end it” in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

“I will take care of this. I will end this,” Joe Biden says of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch Biden’s full opening statement #debates2020 https://t.co/MVrVuhr0pW pic.twitter.com/D3JZEQd3tQ — Bloomberg (@business) October 23, 2020

Trump said that in addition to mismanaging the pandemic, Biden has fomented runaway inflation and enabled an unprecedented border crisis as mass caravans of unvetted illegal aliens flood the country.

He partially blamed Biden’s vaccine mandate for causing the nationwide supply chain disruptions.

He also noted that crime has exploded in Democrat-controlled cities because of the left’s catastrophic “defund the police” hysteria.

Trump added that Biden’s irresponsible energy policies are directly contributing to skyrocketing inflation.

“What they’ve done to energy and energy prices is causing a tremendous amount of the inflation,” he said. “We were energy-independent. In fact, I got the numbers so low for gasoline, it was down to $1.78 and I left it at $1.86 a gallon.”

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

Trump said after Biden destroyed America’s energy independence, he humiliated the country further by begging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil production to counteract soaring gas prices. The oil cartel refused.

Asman pointed out that Saudi Arabia and other top international oil giants produce oil in a less eco-conscious way than the United States does, so shutting down American oil production the way Biden has runs counter to his stated goal of protecting the environment.

“The strange thing is, Mr. President, is that the same time we’re asking the Russians and OPEC to increase their oil supply to bring prices down a bit, we’re shutting off pipelines in the United States, and they produce oil and gas in a much dirtier way than we do,” the Fox Business host said.

“So if you care about the environment, shouldn’t we be encouraging U.S. production rather than Saudi and Russian production?” he said.

Trump said Biden “lied so much” ahead of the election, including claiming he would not impose vaccine mandates or shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, so he’s not surprised by what’s happening now.

“What’s happening with energy, nobody’s ever seen it,” he said. “In California — [gas] is $7.77 in certain areas of California. … People remember in a debate, also, I said, you’re going to have $5, $6, $7 gasoline, and even more than that, I just didn’t know I was going to be right so soon.”

Trump then sounded the alarm on the Second Amendment, saying Biden will start eroding Americans’ right to legally own guns for self-defense.

“Wait till you see what they do on guns,” the former president warned. “They’re going to be taking away the guns.”

When asked about mounting speculation that he will run for president again in 2024, Trump said he believes he would easily win the GOP nomination.

“I think if I run I’ll get it,” he said.

At this point, countless Americans — including some who voted for Biden — are furious over the 79-year-old president’s feckless leadership and the hapless direction the country has taken under him.

Between 350,000 and 400,000 migrants are expected at the border in October, reports @BuckSexton. “This is a crisis of the Biden Administration’s making and it’s been intentional every step of the way,” says @NedRyun. pic.twitter.com/CMfjGsB40f — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 5, 2021

The Biden administration is not shutting down oil production and then tapping into our strategic oil reserves because they are “stupid.” It is intentional. They are manufacturing an oil crisis to push us to green energy. They don’t care about you. In fact, they hate you. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) November 23, 2021

Biden’s America is far more dystopian and dangerous than anything we experienced under Trump. But then again, maybe that’s intentional.

