Watch: Trump Tells Dr. Phil Who's to Blame for Assassination Attempt During Interview - 'I'm the Opponent'

Former President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the inadequate Secret Service protection he received, culminating in the horrific July 13 assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“[Biden] always made it very tough for us to have the proper number of Secret Service people,” Trump said in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, which was published on Tuesday.

“I’d have these massive rallies with 50, 60,000 people or more, and our people were always fighting to get more security, more Secret Service. And he knew that we didn’t have enough.”

The 45th president added: “So, you know, when this happened, people would ask, ‘Whose fault is it?’ I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and Harris’ fault.”

He continued: “I’m the opponent. Look, they were weaponizing government against me. They brought in the whole DOJ to try and get me. They weren’t too interested in my health and safety.”

“They were always making it — from what I understood, and I could feel it — they were making it very difficult to have proper staffing in terms of Secret Service,” Trump underscored.

There’s no way around it: This administration is indeed partly responsible for Trump getting shot in the face last month.

During the past two years, the Biden-Harris regime repeatedly refused multiple requests for more Secret Service protection for the former president.

“Top officials at the U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied requests for additional resources and personnel sought by Donald Trump’s security detail in the two years leading up to his attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania,” according to The Washington Post.

“Those rejections — in response to requests that were several times made in writing — led to long-standing tensions that pitted Trump, his top aides and his security detail against Secret Service leadership, as Trump advisers privately fretted that the vaunted security agency was not doing enough to protect the former president,” the outlet reported.

The Biden-Harris administration’s callous denials for more security — coupled with the egregious incompetence of the Secret Service detail assigned to Trump — are directly to blame for the Republican nominee getting shot.

Despite the consequences of its horrific judgment, the Biden-Harris regime is once again playing Russian roulette with the life of a political opponent.

This week, the administration ended Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a lifelong Democrat who ran for president as an independent — after he suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

This is naked retaliation and politically-motivated weaponization of taxpayer-funded government agencies.

What’s especially appalling is that RFK Jr.’s father, former U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, and his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated.

Given this tragic family history and the fact that RFK Jr. is the scion of America’s most powerful Democratic dynasty, you would think he’d automatically qualify for Secret Service protection in the midst of a heated election season.

The callousness of the Biden-Harris administration spotlights its sinister soullessness and underscores once again why neither Democrat is fit to be president.

When you couple that with the crushing inflation, terrifying crime waves and daily border invasions ravaging the nation, it’s clear that Trump is the only candidate who can make America great again.

