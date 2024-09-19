Watch: Trump Tells Host He'd Use a Golf Club to Take Out Shooter During Segment Live on Air - 'Very Dangerous Game'

Former President Donald Trump joked that he would’ve used a three-wood club to neutralize would-be assassin Ryan Routh if they had come face-to-face at his Florida golf course.

A relaxed and cheerful Trump made the wisecrack during a live appearance Wednesday on Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News late night show, “Gutfeld!”

On Sunday, the GOP nominee survived his second assassination attempt in two months after the Secret Service spotted a gun barrel poking out of the shrubbery at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Routh — a rabid pro-Ukraine warmonger who has donated to Democrats 19 times since 2019 — fled the scene, but was later arrested by local law enforcement.

“How’s your golf game?” Gutfeld asked facetiously about that crazy Sunday golf outing.

“I always say golf is a very dangerous game,” Trump quipped back.

Gutfeld followed up: “If they had told you the shooter was there, would you have tried to take him out with your three-wood?”

“I think so,” Trump joked.

GUTFELD: “If they told you a shooter was there would you try to take him out with your three wood?” SAVAGE TRUMP: “I think so.” 🔥🏌🏼 pic.twitter.com/J5kra48wYQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2024

Trump‘s uncanny ability to breezily joke about these craven assassination attempts has cemented his global icon status.

Let’s be honest: Most people would be so terrified and traumatized after escaping death twice in nearly as many months, they may not want to leave the house for a while. But not Trump.

The intrepid billionaire is back on the campaign trail, enthusiastically holding massive rallies attended by tens of thousands of people in an effort to promote his pro-America message.

While the craven assassination plots have infuriated many Trump supporters, they’ve also galvanized them and even deepened their faith.

And why not? If God wants someone dead, they’d be dead.

The 45th president affirmed as much at a rally in Long Island, New York, on Wednesday.

“God has now spared my life …. not once, but twice,” Trump said, as he looked up to the heavens and said, “God, thank you.”

The former president added: “There are those who say He did it because Trump is going to turn this state around, this country around. He’s going to make America great again. And we’re going to bring back religion into our country.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: God has now spared my life not once, but twice. These encounters with death have not broken my will — they’ve only hardened my resolve to use my time on Earth to Make America Great Again for ALL Americans. pic.twitter.com/wwNLph6XoJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2024

He continued: “These encounters with death have not broken my will. They have really given me a much bigger and stronger mission. They’ve only hardened my resolve to use my time on Earth to make America great again for all Americans.”

Horrifically, there’s a non-zero chance that there will be more attempts on Trump‘s life as we inch closer to the election — especially given the lunacy of the left.

That said, it becomes clearer by the day that Trump is the only choice if we want to restore American exceptionalism.

