Watch: Trump Turns Tables on Hillary, Drops Campaign Ad Depicting Her Brainwashing People to Vote for Biden

A new campaign ad from former President Donald Trump depicts Hillary Clinton as an arch manipulator trying to fool Americans into supporting President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“With Trump taking a commanding lead and Bidenomics hurting American families, genius Hillary Clinton has come up with a way for Biden to win,” the ad began.

“There needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” the ad quoted Clinton as saying.

🚨 MUST SEE — New Ad from Team Trump: “Brainwashed” pic.twitter.com/xTMCBqACvp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2023



As noted by The Hill, during an interview earlier this month, Clinton said, “Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.”

“And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” Clinton said then.

As the ad progressed, it showed people trudging along as if heading to be deprogrammed.

The ad depicted unseen voices yelling, “Pay attention,” “Joe Biden will defeat him,” and “Forget Trump.”

Do you still support Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1427 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

Continuing the ad’s theme of “brainwashed,” it showed a man with a bullhorn saying, “This did not happen,” as a video of Biden stumbling while boarding Air Force One played.

The ad then quoted Clinton saying, “Biden has done an amazing job,” before noting “but there’s one small problem” with the Democratic brainwashing effort.

“Working Americans aren’t idiots,” the ad’s narrator said. “And they know who’s on their side.”

https://t.co/d5N9r4OIcC Philosopher Jean-François Revel said, #Totalitarians like @HillaryClinton “consider it their right & duty to impose their ‘truth’ by…preventing the public from thinking at all” — in other words, ‘deprogramming’ those who oppose the power elites.” — The Naked Democrat (@NakedDemocrat) October 23, 2023

The ad then switched to a woman who shows the masses headed for deprogramming a clip of Trump saying, “To American workers watching their take-home pay shrink and watching inflation destroy their family and their lives, to all of you, I have your back.”

Karoline Leavitt, a representative of the Make America Great Again PAC, said at the time of Clinton’s remarks that she had proven his point, according to The Washington Times.

“President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true. Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th president of the United States,” she said.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.