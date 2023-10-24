Share
Watch: Trump Turns Tables on Hillary, Drops Campaign Ad Depicting Her Brainwashing People to Vote for Biden

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2023 at 4:52pm
A new campaign ad from former President Donald Trump depicts Hillary Clinton as an arch manipulator trying to fool Americans into supporting President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“With Trump taking a commanding lead and Bidenomics hurting American families, genius Hillary Clinton has come up with a way for Biden to win,” the ad began.

“There needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” the ad quoted Clinton as saying.


As noted by The Hill, during an interview earlier this month, Clinton said, “Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.”

“And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” Clinton said then.

As the ad progressed, it showed people trudging along as if heading to be deprogrammed.

The ad depicted unseen voices yelling, “Pay attention,” “Joe Biden will defeat him,” and “Forget Trump.”

Continuing the ad’s theme of “brainwashed,” it showed a man with a bullhorn saying, “This did not happen,” as a video of Biden stumbling while boarding Air Force One played.

The ad then quoted Clinton saying, “Biden has done an amazing job,” before noting “but there’s one small problem” with the Democratic brainwashing effort.

“Working Americans aren’t idiots,” the ad’s narrator said. “And they know who’s on their side.”

The ad then switched to a woman who shows the masses headed for deprogramming a clip of Trump saying, “To American workers watching their take-home pay shrink and watching inflation destroy their family and their lives, to all of you, I have your back.”

Karoline Leavitt, a representative of the Make America Great Again PAC, said at the time of Clinton’s remarks that she had proven his point, according to The Washington Times.

“President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true. Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th president of the United States,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation