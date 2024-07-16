Watch: Trump Visibly Emotional During Walk-Out, Covers Ear as Damage Is Worse Than We Thought

Former President Donald Trump was not supposed to be at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday night.

Nevertheless, on Monday, the president walked out during the RNC in a stunning emotional display filled with applause.

Trump originally planned to postpone his trip to the RNC following Saturday’s assassination attempt, where a bullet struck him in the ear.

Trump changed his mind Sunday, announcing via a Truth Social post that he “cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

Though he changed his plan, Trump supporters did not expect to see the former president at the RNC on Monday night.

Trump is not scheduled to speak until Thursday.

When Trump walked out — to Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA” live — he appeared to be crying while greeting attendees.

Notably, the former president was sporting a bandage over his ear, which was shot by the would-be assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Video of Trump entering the venue quickly made its way online.

President Donald J. Trump enters the RNC less than 72 hours after surviving an assassination attempt. This is so awesome. Absolute boss. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/VI9wXVCLC9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 16, 2024

“President Donald J. Trump enters the RNC less than 72 hours after surviving an assassination attempt,” conservative Greg Price wrote on X. “This is so awesome.

“Absolute boss.”

Trump was seen getting emotional repeatedly through the night, reacting to the speeches and the crowd.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.