Watch: Trump Vows to Create Task Force to Review Cases of Biden's 'Political Prisoners,' Continue Fighting for Christians

Former President Donald Trump made a significant announcement at the Family Research Council’s “Pray, Vote, Stand Summit” in Washington, D.C., where he vowed to create a special task force if elected in 2024.

This task force, he stated, would be dedicated to reviewing the cases of individuals he deemed “political prisoners” unjustly persecuted by the current regime.

“Tonight, I am announcing that the moment I win the election, I will appoint a special task force to rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who has been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration,” Trump Trump declared confidently, outlining his plan.

Speaking to an enthusiastic audience of faith-based conservatives, Trump’s declaration drew rapturous applause.

He asserted that this initiative would rectify the “cruel travesties of justice” that, in his view, have been inflicted upon Americans during the Biden presidency, RSBN reported.

In his opening remarks, Trump rallied his supporters, stating, “If we stand together in this fight, we’re going to defeat Crooked Joe Biden, if he runs — is he going to make it to the starting gate?”

His appearance followed speeches from fellow Republican candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy, according to the Washington Examiner.

During his address, Trump pointedly referenced the convictions of five anti-abortion activists in the nation’s capital, emphasizing his commitment to defending the interests of Christians. He asserted, “No president has ever fought for Christians as hard as I have.”

The former president touched on various political topics, including foreign policy, “election interference,” and abortion.

Trump alleged that America’s enemies were “interfering with our elections” by subjecting him to ongoing political and legal persecution, given his status as the leading Republican candidate in the GOP presidential primary, according to RSBN.

“It’s happening for a single reason…because I’m the only candidate they don’t want to run against,” he explained, underscoring his belief that the justice system had been weaponized, effectively turning the nation into what he described as a “banana republic.”

Trump promised that 2024 would bring about a better America, one with a spirit like never before.

Furthermore, the GOP frontrunner who’s still leading in the latest polls pledged to champion the rights of Christians in the United States upon recapturing the White House in 2024.

He pointed to his first-term achievements, stating, “We did more to uphold religious liberty than any other administration,” according to RSBN in a separate article.

He also highlighted his historic convening of a meeting at the United Nations to address religious persecution worldwide.

Trump proudly noted his unwavering pro-life stance and said, “From my first day in office I took action to protect the unborn.”

He reminded attendees that his three appointments to the Supreme Court of conservative justices made the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade achievable, noting: “In some cases you have after-birth [abortions].”

“It’s murder,” he added.

The former president concluded by heralding the demise of Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court last year and suggested that conservatives use this development as a bargaining tool for future pro-life legislation, according to RSBN.

“We’re going to do something, because done properly, our nation, after 52 years, can finally come together,” he stated firmly.

As for President Joe Biden, Trump said: “We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war.”

“We would be in World War [III] very quickly if we are going to be relying on this man,” he added.

