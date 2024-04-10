Watch: Trump Walks Into an Atlanta Chick-fil-A and Gets a Hero's Welcome

Democrats might want to watch out — based on the evidence contained in a recent series of videos, their party might not be able to claim they are the advocates of the marginalized much longer.

Videos shared by Donald Trump’s deputy director of communications Margo Martin on the social media platform X displayed some evidence of this, with the hugely positive response he received on a recent campaign stop.

Local Atlanta news outlet WSB-TV reported on the event, saying that Trump was in the city for a fundraising stop and popped into the local fast-food chain location as a surprise.

WXIA-TV told viewers that Trump had landed at Hartsfield-Jackson airport shortly before noon Wednesday, and his Chick-fil-A sojourn came shortly after his landing.

While WSB reported that Trump has been polling quite well among African-Americans this go-round, the video Martin shared showed that the news station might have made a massive understatement, at least anecdotally.

All three videos revealed that both the crowd and the employees in the Chick-fil-A were predominantly African-American, and several customers expressed their support for the former president while shaking hands with Trump and taking selfies.

In the first video, Trump knew just what he needed to do if he wanted to demonstrate his goodwill.

Trump first ordered 30 milkshakes and some chicken before asking the employees gathered around the cash register “is this good?” to which they responded with an enthusiastic “yes!”

President @realDonaldTrump stops by Atlanta Chick-fil-A and orders milkshakes! pic.twitter.com/ATGL3iWnlL — Margo Martin (@margommartin) April 10, 2024

The second video showed Trump amid the large crowd that had gathered, a crowd consisting almost entirely of African-American people.

A man in the crowd yelled over the noise to tell Trump, “I love you, man!” as many others shook his hand and took a plethora of selfies and pictures of the event.

Finally, in Martin’s last video, an African-American woman made sure to tell Trump, “I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you,” to which Trump responded, “Come here — let me give you a hug!” The rest of the crowd cheered as the two of them took some photos together.

“I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you!” pic.twitter.com/q49RpivIbD — Margo Martin (@margommartin) April 10, 2024

As WSB reminded its viewers, Trump is polling quite well with the African-American demographic, even though, historically, African-Americans have overwhelmingly turned out for the Democratic party.

Moreover, these videos have dramatically demonstrated that, in this case, there was truth behind those polls, possibly more so than the numbers indicated.

In recent decades, a fast-food restaurant with a predominantly African-American crowd would not have been a friendly place for someone like Trump.

Clearly, however, times have changed.

Biden’s ineptness has repelled many voters, even many who were formerly faithful Democrats.

Trump, meanwhile, by actively advocating for and implementing policies that demonstrably improve the lives of people like those in the Chick-fil-A, he has attracted many disillusioned Democrats.

The positive response Trump received here was anecdotal confirmation of what the polls have been showing.

Like it or not, the Republican party has slowly become the party of the working class, while Democrats have increasingly championed the causes of the elite.

And, because of that, the Democrats might be in for a real ugly surprise come the election in November.

