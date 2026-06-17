Watch: Trump Walks Into G7 Session and Declares, 'I'm the Boss'

President Donald Trump strolled into a working session at the G7 Summit on Wednesday like a man who had won.

Time will tell, of course, whether that victory holds.

“Hello! I’m the boss,” Trump said half-jokingly in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The president made that remark as he stopped and paused after entering the room. Some seemingly good-natured laughter ensued.

Trump then took his seat and behaved for all the world like the person in charge of proceedings.

“I’m the boss.” 🤣 — @POTUS arrives for a working session at the G7 summit in France pic.twitter.com/BvAamZo0sD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2026



Meanwhile, details of the president’s Iran peace deal have trickled out to the public. Vice President J.D. Vance has spent the first part of the week explaining and defending that deal on American media.

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In Europe, many leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have apparently welcomed the deal. The French president specifically touted it as a mechanism to “fix the nuclear issue,” “reopen [the Strait of] Hormuz,” and “provide peace in Lebanon.”

Thus, at a Wednesday press conference, Trump declared that America’s allies “love this deal,” according to The New York Times.

“I think they think I was right,” Trump said of the allies during an earlier meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that “they all want to be involved. There’s no reason to have them. It’s pretty much over, but they all want to be involved.”

Alas, not everything came up roses for “The Boss.”

For one thing, Trump admitted that he agreed to the peace deal in part to avoid “economic catastrophe.”

“The one president I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover,” Trump said. Hoover, of course, presided over the economic collapse that led to the Great Depression in the early 1930s.

That admission could confirm the widely-held belief that Americans cannot change Iranians’ behavior through military force. After all, another such collapse could ensue.

The president also reiterated past criticisms of Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

“I love them as a partner,” Trump said of Israel. “They were terrific, but they could do a much better job with Hezbollah. On that, I don’t think they’re doing well.”

More broadly, Trump has often characterized himself as the peace-loving president. Wednesday in France, however, we were reminded that he does not hold all the cards on that front.

“It’s a memorandum of understanding,” the president said of the Iran peace deal. “If it doesn’t get done in 60 days, that’s all right, we go back to bombing.”

Worse yet, Macron declared himself “firmly convinced” that the U.S. had changed its approach “concerning Ukraine,” and that he now detected a “shared will to go forward.”

In short, America’s European allies and many of Trump’s supporters love the Iran peace deal.

Whether actual peace ensues, however, will depend on forces the president likely cannot control.

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