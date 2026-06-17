Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump chuckles after cracking a joke about being "the boss" as he arrives for a working session on promoting economic growth with G7 leaders and G7 outreach partners Wednesday in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Commentary
President Donald Trump chuckles after cracking a joke about being "the boss" as he arrives for a working session on promoting economic growth with G7 leaders and G7 outreach partners Wednesday in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Walks Into G7 Session and Declares, 'I'm the Boss'

 By Michael Schwarz  June 17, 2026 at 1:39pm
Share

President Donald Trump strolled into a working session at the G7 Summit on Wednesday like a man who had won.

Time will tell, of course, whether that victory holds.

“Hello! I’m the boss,” Trump said half-jokingly in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The president made that remark as he stopped and paused after entering the room. Some seemingly good-natured laughter ensued.

Trump then took his seat and behaved for all the world like the person in charge of proceedings.


Meanwhile, details of the president’s Iran peace deal have trickled out to the public. Vice President J.D. Vance has spent the first part of the week explaining and defending that deal on American media.

Do you think Trump represents the U.S. well on the world stage?

In Europe, many leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have apparently welcomed the deal. The French president specifically touted it as a mechanism to “fix the nuclear issue,” “reopen [the Strait of] Hormuz,” and “provide peace in Lebanon.”

Thus, at a Wednesday press conference, Trump declared that America’s allies “love this deal,” according to The New York Times.

“I think they think I was right,” Trump said of the allies during an earlier meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that “they all want to be involved. There’s no reason to have them. It’s pretty much over, but they all want to be involved.”

Alas, not everything came up roses for “The Boss.”

For one thing, Trump admitted that he agreed to the peace deal in part to avoid “economic catastrophe.”

Related:
Watch: Trump Physically Supports Marine Maj. James Capers, 88, Before Awarding the Unkillable Vietnam Vet the Congressional Medal of Honor

“The one president I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover,” Trump said. Hoover, of course, presided over the economic collapse that led to the Great Depression in the early 1930s.

That admission could confirm the widely-held belief that Americans cannot change Iranians’ behavior through military force. After all, another such collapse could ensue.

The president also reiterated past criticisms of Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

“I love them as a partner,” Trump said of Israel. “They were terrific, but they could do a much better job with Hezbollah. On that, I don’t think they’re doing well.”

More broadly, Trump has often characterized himself as the peace-loving president. Wednesday in France, however, we were reminded that he does not hold all the cards on that front.

“It’s a memorandum of understanding,” the president said of the Iran peace deal. “If it doesn’t get done in 60 days, that’s all right, we go back to bombing.”

Worse yet, Macron declared himself “firmly convinced” that the U.S. had changed its approach “concerning Ukraine,” and that he now detected a “shared will to go forward.”

In short, America’s European allies and many of Trump’s supporters love the Iran peace deal.

Whether actual peace ensues, however, will depend on forces the president likely cannot control.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Angel Reese Shoves Caitlin Clark, Then Mocks Her as Long-Running Rivalry Is Renewed
Watch: Trump Physically Supports Marine Maj. James Capers, 88, Before Awarding the Unkillable Vietnam Vet the Congressional Medal of Honor
Biden Gets Lost Onstage at Obama Center Opening, Asks Crowd, 'Where's My Granddaughter?'
Watch: Trump Walks Into G7 Session and Declares, 'I'm the Boss'
JD Vance Calls Infamous Campaign Comment 'One of the Dumbest Things I Ever Said' in New Book
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation