Watch: Trump Won Monday with a Hilarious Comment to JD Vance About Iran's Pitiful Weaponry

President Donald Trump simplified the bombing of Iran’s three nuclear facilities while speaking with Vice President J.D. Vance, outlining the main reason why America prevailed over the state sponsor of terrorism.

“As the president told me earlier, ‘Our missiles, our bombs, were a little bit bigger than their bombs,'” Vance said during an interview with Fox News on Monday.

Trump invoked his usual blunt delivery to describe how quickly the situation went from talk of World War III to total victory.

“We think [Iran] gave us some warning because they didn’t want to kill Americans and they didn’t want to escalate,” Vance told Fox host Bret Baier, when speaking about Iran’s symbolic response of firing upon a U.S. base in Qatar. “There’s definitely some symbolism to this … If you look at the Iranian attack it was 14 missiles that they telegraphed ahead of time. We dropped 14 bunker buster bombs.”

“Our bombs actually accomplished the goal of eliminating their nuclear program,” the vice president continued. “We’re happy, again, to restart the peace process.”

Vance, who served in the Marine Corps, continually praised the president for his decisive action and highlighted how rare it is to see this type of turn around in such a short period of time.

“Why did the president do what he did over the past week?” Vance asked. “It’s so that we could destroy their nuclear program. If they try to rebuild it, they’re going be on the wrong end of American power once again. We don’t want that. I think they don’t want that. But the ball’s in their hands.”

When asked about previously expressing caution after telling Israel they were pulling America into the conflict, Vance said it was always up to Trump how this would ultimately play out.

“You try to run the diplomatic process as much as you possibly can,” he explained. “When the president decided that wasn’t going to work, he took the action that he had to take. Now, we’re in a new phase. That action was successful. We had a wildly successful military operation to take out their nuclear program. Now let’s go on to the next phase.”

Vance added, “The president wants to see the Middle East become peaceful and prosperous in the future. That’s not going to happen if Iran pursues a nuclear weapon again.”

When asked about conservatives — and Republicans in his own party — who claimed the Iran bombing was the beginning of World War III, Vance cited the commander in chief’s use of classified information that others aren’t privy to.

“A lot of people trust the president as they should,” he replied. “They recognize they’re not seeing the same intelligence. They’re not seeing the same classified documents. They trust the president to do a good job.”

“[Iran was] very close to a nuclear weapon,” Vance concluded. “And what I encourage my fellow Americans to think about here is that a week ago, the Iranians were quite close to achieving a nuclear weapon. Now, they cannot build a nuclear weapon. That is the biggest testament to the president’s leadership and to the success of our mission.”

Despite trepidation on both side of the political aisle, you can’t argue with the results.

A ceasefire has been reached, the threat of a Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon has been neutralized, and other countries will think twice before interfering in U.S. interests.

It was done swiftly and secretly and carried out without any loss of American life.

That’s a great week for any president, of any party, in any nation on earth.

Americans now await the second act of this saga, praying for peace and hoping that a domino effect will bring about an end to several other conflicts still causing untold misery and suffering around the world.

