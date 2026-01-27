Watch: Trump's Call with Walz Worked - Overnight, State and Local Law Enforcement Suppressed Anti-ICE Rioters with Ease; Frey Next?

On Monday night, Minnesota state police kept order outside a hotel targeted by protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump had reported a “very good call” with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Could the call have finally triggered the sudden activation of state police in defense of ICE and the law? If so, then Walz and other Democratic leaders in Minnesota just conceded that they have blood on their hands.

The sudden imposition of order occurred outside the SpringHill Suites in Maple Grove, Minnesota, one night after leftist agitators targeted the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis, where they believed federal agents were staying.

In that case, state and local police left hotel guests largely to defend themselves. Some did so by barricading the doors with vending machines.

At the SpringHill Suites in Maple Grove on Monday, however, state police in particular took meaningful action against agitators.

A series of videos posted to the social media platform X showed police intervention and “multiple arrests.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

🚨 NOW: Law enforcement has returned to the hotel after dispersing the crowd. Multiple arrests have been made.pic.twitter.com/eKT7lKGvB9 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 27, 2026

🚨 WATCH: Multiple arrests outside the SpringHill Suites in Maple Grove, MN. At least a dozen anti-ICE activists were taken into custody late Monday night.pic.twitter.com/OJizfPfln5 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 27, 2026

“You have three minutes to disperse,” a law enforcement official told the crowd via megaphone in the following video. “If you continue to obstruct, resist, or interfere with the police officers, you will be in violation of Minnesota state statute 609.50, Obstructing a Legal Process.”

🚨 WATCH: Police have arrested anti-ICE protesters outside the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Maple Grove, Minnesota after declaring an unlawful assembly as demonstrators gathered over CBP presence.pic.twitter.com/U49zZWrozL — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 27, 2026

One might actually forgive the agitators for not knowing that state statute. After all, before Monday, Walz and Minnesota Democrats had made no effort to enforce it.

“Minnesota State Police were allowed to be deployed to shut down the attack,” journalist Andy Ngo wrote on X. “They were not allowed to respond previously.”

Maple Grove, Minn. (Jan. 26) — Rioters surrounded to attack a hotel near Minneapolis where they believed federal agents are staying. Minnesota State Police were allowed to be deployed to shut down the attack. They were not allowed to respond previously. pic.twitter.com/ix3lUt2at3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 27, 2026

Earlier Monday on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump indicated that he had spoken with Walz.

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” the president wrote. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

Trump also noted that border czar Tom Homan would now personally oversee operations in Minnesota.

“I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession,” the president added. “The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 11:37 AM EST 01.26.26 pic.twitter.com/emSuBKb13W — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 26, 2026

Meanwhile, X users immediately grasped the meaning of the apparent Trump-Walz rapprochement.

This is how it could have been all along! — Trying2MakeSense (@MakeTrying27534) January 27, 2026

So it all could have been prevented? — Moneichon (@Moneichion) January 27, 2026

In other words, had Walz and Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis worked with ICE on its legitimate, constitutional mission from the beginning rather than inflaming tensions with bellicose rhetoric and obstructive policies, then anti-ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti might not have foolishly lost their lives by acting on a lie.

One related question remains: Will Frey follow Walz’s lead?

“Nice to see this in Maple Grove but want to see the Police doing their jobs in Minneapolis,” another X user wrote.

Nice to see this in Maple Grove but want to see the Police doing their jobs in Minneapolis. — Joyce’s Back (@JDJoycie) January 27, 2026

Monday on TruthSocial, Trump reported a similar conversation with Frey.

“I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis,” the president wrote. “Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 05:17 PM EST 01.26.26 I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis. Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion. Thank you for your… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 27, 2026

To put it mildly, conservatives on X have expressed skepticism and even criticized Trump for a perceived weak response.

I don’t think Walz and the Dems are giving up, even in the slightest. I think they are just saying they are going to cooperate with Trump, in exchange for less federal agents in Minnesota. But I don’t believe they actually intend to cooperate with Trump, and Trump knows it. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 26, 2026

Allowing left-wing rioters, terrorists, and insurrectionists to continually wage war against the rule of law without consequence is an embarrassment and a failure of one of the most basic obligations of office. “Oh but Tim Walz says he might cooperate!” is a laughable cope.… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 27, 2026

It would be nice to see a left wing insurrection be treated like a right-wing one, for once — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) January 27, 2026

In short, Walz’s belated cooperation — or at least the appearance thereof — must obscure neither the corrupt Minnesota Democrats’ responsibility for the lawlessness in their state nor the president’s obligation to do more about the ongoing insurrection than simply send Homan and post on social media.

