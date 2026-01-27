Share
Commentary

Watch: Trump's Call with Walz Worked - Overnight, State and Local Law Enforcement Suppressed Anti-ICE Rioters with Ease; Frey Next?

 By Michael Schwarz  January 27, 2026 at 11:08am
Share

On Monday night, Minnesota state police kept order outside a hotel targeted by protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump had reported a “very good call” with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Could the call have finally triggered the sudden activation of state police in defense of ICE and the law? If so, then Walz and other Democratic leaders in Minnesota just conceded that they have blood on their hands.

The sudden imposition of order occurred outside the SpringHill Suites in Maple Grove, Minnesota, one night after leftist agitators targeted the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis, where they believed federal agents were staying.

In that case, state and local police left hotel guests largely to defend themselves. Some did so by barricading the doors with vending machines.

At the SpringHill Suites in Maple Grove on Monday, however, state police in particular took meaningful action against agitators.

A series of videos posted to the social media platform X showed police intervention and “multiple arrests.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Related:
Did You Catch the Fatal Flaw in Obama's Comments on the Pretti Death? It's a Whopper That Even He Can't Get Away With

“You have three minutes to disperse,” a law enforcement official told the crowd via megaphone in the following video. “If you continue to obstruct, resist, or interfere with the police officers, you will be in violation of Minnesota state statute 609.50, Obstructing a Legal Process.”

One might actually forgive the agitators for not knowing that state statute. After all, before Monday, Walz and Minnesota Democrats had made no effort to enforce it.

“Minnesota State Police were allowed to be deployed to shut down the attack,” journalist Andy Ngo wrote on X. “They were not allowed to respond previously.”

Earlier Monday on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump indicated that he had spoken with Walz.

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” the president wrote. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

Trump also noted that border czar Tom Homan would now personally oversee operations in Minnesota.

“I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession,” the president added. “The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

Meanwhile, X users immediately grasped the meaning of the apparent Trump-Walz rapprochement.

In other words, had Walz and Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis worked with ICE on its legitimate, constitutional mission from the beginning rather than inflaming tensions with bellicose rhetoric and obstructive policies, then anti-ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti might not have foolishly lost their lives by acting on a lie.

One related question remains: Will Frey follow Walz’s lead?

“Nice to see this in Maple Grove but want to see the Police doing their jobs in Minneapolis,” another X user wrote.

Monday on TruthSocial, Trump reported a similar conversation with Frey.

“I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis,” the president wrote. “Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion.”

To put it mildly, conservatives on X have expressed skepticism and even criticized Trump for a perceived weak response.

In short, Walz’s belated cooperation — or at least the appearance thereof — must obscure neither the corrupt Minnesota Democrats’ responsibility for the lawlessness in their state nor the president’s obligation to do more about the ongoing insurrection than simply send Homan and post on social media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




VIDEO: Trump Tries Out New Insult on 'ABC Fake News' Reporter, Then Hits Her with the Art of the Deal
Watch: As Chants Ring Out About Lynching Kristi Noem, Clueless Lib Protesters Realize to Their Horror Who They're in Bed With
Watch: Health Care Worker with Access to Deadly Chemicals Tells People to Take ICE Agents on Dates, Then Poison Them or Use Water Guns to Spray Toxins in Agents' Faces
Joe Biden Gets Hit with a Reality Check After Issuing a Statement on ICE Shooting
Video: To Assure Attacks on ICE Continue, CNN Airs Guest Suggesting ICE Will Begin 'Putting People in Ovens'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation