Watch: Trump's DHS Delivers Horrible News to Ilhan Omar - She 'Absolutely' Can Be Denaturalized and They're Investigating on 'Massive' Scale

If patriots get their way, radical Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota could be drop-kicked back to her crime-infested, impoverished African homeland of Somalia.

That’s what Tricia McLaughlin — the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security — said, as the public outrage over the sickening money-laundering rings run by Somali “refugees” in Minnesota continues to erupt.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump said his administration is working around the clock to “dismantle the massive fraud empires built in Minnesota under the watch of incompetent Democrats like Tim Walz and his Radical Left enablers.”

In addition to making thousands of arrests and convicting scores of Somali “refugees”/migrants involved in the multi-billion-dollar scams, Trump said denaturalization is also on the table.

On Monday, McLaughlin confirmed that Somali “refugees” involved in the Minnesota fraud networks could be stripped of their U.S. citizenship, in addition to facing criminal penalties.

“Under U.S. law, if you procure citizenship or a visa, a green card, on fraudulent grounds, that is basis for denaturalization or removal of that visa or green card,” McLaughlin told podcaster Benny Johnson.

“We’re doing a massive-scale audit on these countries of concern — Somalia being among them.”

Assistant DHS Secretary Says Ilhan Omar Can Be DENATURALIZED and DEPORTED, It’s Being Looked At: TRICIA MCLAUGHLIN: “It could be revoked. Yes, absolutely. That’s under US law. If they have procured their citizenship on fraudulent grounds, this could be anyone, including Ilhan… pic.twitter.com/3ACZR8meYO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2026

McLaughlin said the Biden administration failed to properly vet the barrage of third-world migrants and “refugees” it allowed to flood the United States.

“Basic [background] checks were not being done, so we did see wide-scale abuse of our legal immigration system,” she noted.

Pursuant to Trump’s directive, McLaughlin said DHS will review its current standards for immigration and will vet its “refugee” programs to determine who obtained asylum or naturalization through fraud.

Johnson asked McLaughlin about the sketchy case of Ilhan Omar, who has been accused of committing immigration fraud to obtain citizenship.

McLaughlin said if DHS discovers Omar did commit fraud, she “absolutely” could be stripped of her citizenship.

🚨 HELL YES! Tom Homan has CONFIRMED Homeland Security is actively investigating Ilhan Omar’s potentially illegal presence in the United States She committed IMMIGRATION FRAUD by marrying her brother. “We’re pulling the records! I’m running it down THIS WEEK!” Send her back… pic.twitter.com/kJUWN03Tr8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 10, 2025

In addition to her alleged immigration fraud, Omar has been closely tied to the Somali scammers who defrauded the United States on an unprecedented scale.

“Members of Omar’s inner circle personally profited from the $1 billion welfare fraud scandal in her district that has placed her Somali constituency under a White House microscope,” Fox News reported.

Omar held events at one of the restaurants named in the fraud schemes, and even introduced the legislation “that led to $250 million being defrauded from federal child-nutrition programs in COVID-19 aid,” the outlet reported.

Even if Omar didn’t commit immigration fraud, she’s a horrible congresswoman who shows open hostility for America, so Trump should do her — and the rest of the country — a favor and ship her back to Africa.

Omar’s anti-American views are especially troublesome since she moved to the United States in 1995 — after fleeing war-torn, third-world cesspool Somalia — because she was granted refugee status.

Instead of being grateful to the nation that took her in, fed and housed her, and enabled her to become a member of Congress, she spends much of her time trashing this nation and hating on white people.

Ilhan Omar mocks “American stupidity” United States average IQ: 100

Somalia average IQ: 67 pic.twitter.com/0pS81ujd6i — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 26, 2025

Ilhan Omar: Our country should be “more fearful of white men” and “we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men.” pic.twitter.com/1CdjnSjUSu — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 4, 2025

Ingrates like Ilhan Omar make a strong case for revamping U.S. immigration policies and its refugee programs, which are irreparably broken and in dire need of a drastic overhaul.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.