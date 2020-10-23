Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Watch: Trump's Expressions Are Priceless as Biden Commits To Ending the Oil Industry

×
By Cameron Arcand
Published October 23, 2020 at 1:10pm
P Share Print

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got several reactions from President Donald Trump on Thursday when he indicated he would seek to end the American oil industry.

“Would you close down the oil industry?” Trump asked his opponent during their debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I would transition from the oil industry. Yes,” Biden said.

“Oh, that’s a big statement,” the president said.

The moderator, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, asked Biden, “Why would you do that?”

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“Because the oil industry pollutes significantly,” he responded.

Trump said again, “That’s a big statement.”

“Basically what he is saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry,” the president said. “Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?”

A day later, the Trump campaign was using Biden’s response as an opportunity to go after voters in Pennsylvania, a battleground state where Biden was born.

The former vice president held about a 5-point lead in the state Friday, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

Biden’s comments on the oil industry might tighten the race, as Pennsylvania has tens of thousands of employees in the energy sector.

Should fracking continue in the United States?

RELATED: CBS Admits Biden's Debate Claim Wasn't Correct, Gives Him a 'True' Fact Check Anyway

More than 53,000 people there work in fuels and 269,000 work in energy overall, according to the 2020 Pennsylvania Energy Employment Report.

Trump also asked Biden to clarify his position on fracking.

“I have never said I oppose fracking,” the Democrat claimed.

“You said it on tape,” the president said.

“I did? Show the tape. Put it on your website,” Biden said.

Trump was happy to oblige.

While a presidential debate at the end of October is unlikely to change many voters’ minds, Biden’s statements on the oil and energy sector could lose him some undecided voters in key states.

The previous Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, made a similar remark that likely hurt her among Rust Belt voters.

“We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business,” Clinton said during a town hall when asked about renewable energy during the 2016 Democratic primary.

Let’s face it: Most voters have made up their minds by now, if they have not already cast their ballots. But Biden’s inconsistency on blue-collar jobs could make battleground states in the Rust Belt go red next month, just like they did back in 2016.

Those battleground states are going to decide this election, and Biden’s comments threatening their economy certainly won’t help his chances at the White House.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Watch: Trump's Expressions Are Priceless as Biden Commits To Ending the Oil Industry
Trump Gives Epic Answer on $15 National Minimum Wage
Restaurant Owners Win Case After Challenging $10,000 Fine for Reopening
Oscar-Nominated Hollywood Star Speaks Out in Defense of Christian Co-Star
FBI Confirms It Has Hunter Biden's Laptop, Says Story Is Not Russian Disinformation: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×