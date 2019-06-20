Watch: Trump’s Faith Adviser Gives Powerful Prayer Against Wicked Forces Trying To Stop the President

President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, opened the Republican candidate’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night in prayer, calling for every “demonic network” arrayed against him to be broken “in the name of Jesus.”

After taking the stage, White asked the more than 20,000 in attendance if they would rise and join hands and pray with her, noting the president has stated (on multiple occasions) that in America, “We worship God, not government.”

“I pray for the Spirit of the Lord to rest upon our president,” the pastor opened. “Father, You have raised President Trump up for such a time as this.”

White asked for “skillful and godly” wisdom to be with Trump. “I need you to really go with me here,” the Christian leader said, as she prepared to launch into some spiritual warfare.

“Let every evil veil of deception of the enemy be removed from people’s eyes in the name, which is above every name, the name of Jesus Christ,” White prayed.

“I’m gonna deal with some principalities now,” she said, citing the Bible’s book of Ephesians, chapter 6, which reads in part, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

“Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken, let it be torn down in the name of Jesus,” declared the preacher.

White called for “no weapon formed against” the president to prosper, referring to a passage in the book of Isaiah, chapter 54.

“I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell and every strategy from the enemy, and he will fulfill his calling and his destiny,” she said.

White concluded pronouncing, “I secure [Trump’s] calling, I secure his purpose, I secure his family, and we secure victory in the name which is above every name — the name of Jesus Christ,” then asking the audience to join her in a resounding, “Amen!”

White first gathered faith leaders to meet with then-candidate Trump at Trump Tower in September 2015. She has been friends with the former New York businessman since the early 2000s.

Among those in attendance were California preacher David Jeremiah, as well as charismatic pastors Kenneth and Gloria Copeland, Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Jan Crouch, “Jews For Jesus” Rabbi Kirt Schneider, Ohio Bishop Darrell Scott, Los Angeles Bishop Clarence McClendon and the Rev. Robert Jeffress of Dallas.

Several of those at the gathering went on to become part of Trump’s evangelical advisory board during the 2016 election.

At an event at the White House last August, White presented Trump with a Bible inscribed by more than 100 evangelical leaders. The inscription read: “First lady and president, you are in our prayers always. Thank you for your courageous and bold stand for religious liberty, and for your timeless service to all Americans. We appreciate the price that you have paid to walk in the high calling. History will record the greatness that you have brought for generations.”

Those attending the dinner included Scott, Jeffries, Jeremiah, Franklin Graham, Alveda King, Ralph Reed, Tony Perkins, Greg Laurie, James and Shirley Dobson, and Eric Metaxas.

David Brody, Christian Broadcasting Network chief political analyst and co-author of the 2018 book “The Faith of Donald J. Trump,” told The Western Journal that Trump is very comfortable around evangelicals.

He chose one as his vice president in Mike Pence, while others in his administration such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders are open about their Christian faith.

According to those Brody has spoken with at the White House, Trump actively seeks out prayer.

“He’s asking for prayer. Look, I think God can work with curiosity,” said Brody. “I think God can work with somebody who says, ‘I would like to invite the Almighty into this room, to pray right now.’”

