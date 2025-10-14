Share
President Donald Trump, left, address the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday. (Chip Somodevilla - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump's Joke Cracks Up Knesset but Horrifies Dems After Israeli Security Forced to Crush Leftist Disrupters

 By Randy DeSoto  October 14, 2025 at 9:36am
President Donald Trump praised the efficiency of Knesset security personnel when two hecklers interrupted his speech to Israel’s legislature on Monday.

That lighthearted observation is sure to freak out Democrats, whose multi-year talking point has been: Trump’s a dictator.

During his Monday address, Trump was lauding the work of special envoy Steve Witkoff in securing the release of the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages when two far-left members of the Knesset interrupted his speech.

“Those protesting were Ayman Odeh, an Arab Israeli and member of the Hadash Alliance, and Ofer Cassif, a far-left politician who is the only Jewish member of the Hadash coalition. Odeh, the head of the Hadash party, held up a sign that said ‘Recognize Palestine’ when he was ejected from the room,” The Hill reported.

Cassif was the first to begin shouting during Trump’s speech, prompting Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to instruct security to “Remove this Knesset member. Please expel this Knesset member.”

“Sorry for that, Mr. President,” Ohana said after both Cassif and Odeh were removed from the chamber.

“That was very efficient,” Trump then quipped, causing laughter and applause to break out.

Should authorities hit the criminal left as hard and efficiently as possible?

“So back to Steve,” the president continued, praising Witcoff’s work securing the Gaza peace deal, saying, “Steve started this all by himself. I call him Henry Kissinger, who doesn’t leak … Steve doesn’t leak.”

On Saturday, Witcoff told reporters when asked what helping negotiate the Gaza deal meant to him, “It’s the moment of my life — a blessing in my life — and I couldn’t be more thrilled to work for the greatest president out there, Donald J. Trump. He brought them home.”

According to a translation, Cassif posted on X after he and Odeh were expelled from Trump’s Knesset speech, “We didn’t come to disturb, but to demand justice. True peace that will save both peoples of this land from destruction will only come with the end of the occupation and apartheid and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Refuse to be occupiers! Resist the government of bloodshed!”

During an address to the United Nations General Assembly last month, Trump chastised the world leaders who are pushing for a Palestinian state following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

“The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities,” he said.

His 20-point plan calls for a local Palestinian transitional government overseen by a “Board of Peace,” of which he will chair and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will be a member.

An International Stabilization Force will be brought in to maintain the peace and ensure Hamas is disarmed.

Regardless of the astounding achievement of a Middle East peace deal, people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and the Democratic governors of states like Oregon and Illinois still call Trump a dictator and encourage resisting efforts to remove illegal aliens and the rest.

Trump’s quip about the immediate removal of disrupters from the Knesset will only be another thing they latch on to.

Irrespective of the Democrats’ dire rhetoric, the First Amendment is alive and well in America. However, when conduct crosses the line into violence that impedes federal officers from their legitimate, lawful work in places like Portland and Chicago, that is when Trump is right to lean in on the efficient removal of disrupters.

