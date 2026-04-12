Share
Commentary
Erin Burnett of CNN attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019, in New York City.
Commentary
Erin Burnett of CNN attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Watch: Trump's Just Too Good for Her - CNN's Erin Burnett Hilariously Disagrees With Herself 3 Times in 44 Seconds Trying to Beat Trump in Argument

 By Bryan Chai  April 12, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

One of the more common criticisms you’ll hear about the modern American left is that the group truly has no meaningful or tangible direction outside of opposing all things President Donald Trump.

It’s beating a dead horse at this point, but the whole joke that the Democratic platform can be summed up by “Orange Man Bad” gets proven more true by the day.

In fact, a viral video has been making the rounds of late, highlighting just how much CNN stands for nothing apart from opposition to Trump.

And the video’s creator only needed 44 seconds to prove their point:

The video, which has over 32,000 likes and nearly a million views since being posted Tuesday, shows the network’s Erin Burnett offering her punditry on the frosty relationship between the Trump administration and Iran.

Without skipping a beat, the 44-second video showed Burnett from various broadcasts, offering a rather contradictory view on the military conflict between the United States and Tehran.

First, Burnett is shown claiming that the military strikes of last summer were basically unnecessary, and that Iran wasn’t close to having a militarily viable nuclear weapon.

Fast forward a bit, and Burnett was shown saying that those strikes actually failed, and that experts were concerned Iran had the capabilities to arm multiple nuclear bombs.

Fast forward to the current military campaign, and Burnett was again saying this operation was unneeded because Iran wasn’t close to having nuclear capabilities.

So… which is it? Is Iran a pending threat capable of imminent mass destruction, or are they a bunch of backwater dullards?

Related:
Watch: Hillary Clinton Attempts to Use Her Own Iran Experience to Trash Trump - Just One Big Problem

We all know the real answer to that rhetorical question: it depends entirely on who’s sitting in the Oval Office.

When the facts themselves seem to bend depending on whether Donald Trump pulled the trigger, you’re looking at deeply ingrained reflex masquerading as some sort of intellectualism. The conclusion comes first, the reasoning gets reverse-engineered later, and consistency becomes collateral damage.

That’s the deeper problem here. It’s not that commentators occasionally get things wrong — to be totally fair, that’s inevitable in fast-moving geopolitical conflicts. It’s that the through-line increasingly appears to be opposition first, coherence second.

If a policy can be framed as reckless under Trump, it will be. If the same outcome can later be framed as insufficient or dangerously ineffective, it will be that too. It’s nothing more than posturing and positioning.

And that’s where the broader progressive platform starts to look less like a roadmap and more like a weather vane. Positions shift, emphasis changes, and urgency fluctuates based less on underlying facts and far, far more on political convenience.

The result is a kind of rhetorical whiplash where the audience is expected not to notice the contradiction, only the target. And if CNN’s ratings are anything to go by, the audience has, in fact, been noticing.

That viral 44-second clip clearly highlighted a pattern. When opposition becomes the organizing principle, clarity suffers and credibility follows. You can only argue both sides of the same threat for so long before people start asking whether you believe any of it at all.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Trump's Just Too Good for Her - CNN's Erin Burnett Hilariously Disagrees With Herself 3 Times in 44 Seconds Trying to Beat Trump in Argument
Justice Sotomayor Takes Shot at Brett Kavanaugh Over His Upbringing Following ICE Opinion
War on the Press? Maryland's Democratic Governor Blasts Newspaper for Reporting on His Past
Breaking: NASA, Navy Personnel Rush to Recover Artemis II Astronauts After Pacific Ocean Landing
Chick-fil-A Fires 8 Workers After Viral TikTok 'Chest Jiggling' Clip Brings the Wrong Kind of Attention
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation