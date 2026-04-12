Watch: Trump's Just Too Good for Her - CNN's Erin Burnett Hilariously Disagrees With Herself 3 Times in 44 Seconds Trying to Beat Trump in Argument

One of the more common criticisms you’ll hear about the modern American left is that the group truly has no meaningful or tangible direction outside of opposing all things President Donald Trump.

It’s beating a dead horse at this point, but the whole joke that the Democratic platform can be summed up by “Orange Man Bad” gets proven more true by the day.

In fact, a viral video has been making the rounds of late, highlighting just how much CNN stands for nothing apart from opposition to Trump.

And the video’s creator only needed 44 seconds to prove their point:

CNN right before we hit Iran’s nuclear facilities last year: There is no need for this. Iran isn’t close to having a nuclear weapon. CNN immediately after last year’s strike: The mission failed, Iran is closer than ever to having a nuclear weapon. CNN right before we hit Iran… pic.twitter.com/ndc7LUGocv — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 8, 2026

The video, which has over 32,000 likes and nearly a million views since being posted Tuesday, shows the network’s Erin Burnett offering her punditry on the frosty relationship between the Trump administration and Iran.

Without skipping a beat, the 44-second video showed Burnett from various broadcasts, offering a rather contradictory view on the military conflict between the United States and Tehran.

First, Burnett is shown claiming that the military strikes of last summer were basically unnecessary, and that Iran wasn’t close to having a militarily viable nuclear weapon.

Fast forward a bit, and Burnett was shown saying that those strikes actually failed, and that experts were concerned Iran had the capabilities to arm multiple nuclear bombs.

Fast forward to the current military campaign, and Burnett was again saying this operation was unneeded because Iran wasn’t close to having nuclear capabilities.

So… which is it? Is Iran a pending threat capable of imminent mass destruction, or are they a bunch of backwater dullards?

We all know the real answer to that rhetorical question: it depends entirely on who’s sitting in the Oval Office.

When the facts themselves seem to bend depending on whether Donald Trump pulled the trigger, you’re looking at deeply ingrained reflex masquerading as some sort of intellectualism. The conclusion comes first, the reasoning gets reverse-engineered later, and consistency becomes collateral damage.

That’s the deeper problem here. It’s not that commentators occasionally get things wrong — to be totally fair, that’s inevitable in fast-moving geopolitical conflicts. It’s that the through-line increasingly appears to be opposition first, coherence second.

If a policy can be framed as reckless under Trump, it will be. If the same outcome can later be framed as insufficient or dangerously ineffective, it will be that too. It’s nothing more than posturing and positioning.

And that’s where the broader progressive platform starts to look less like a roadmap and more like a weather vane. Positions shift, emphasis changes, and urgency fluctuates based less on underlying facts and far, far more on political convenience.

The result is a kind of rhetorical whiplash where the audience is expected not to notice the contradiction, only the target. And if CNN’s ratings are anything to go by, the audience has, in fact, been noticing.

That viral 44-second clip clearly highlighted a pattern. When opposition becomes the organizing principle, clarity suffers and credibility follows. You can only argue both sides of the same threat for so long before people start asking whether you believe any of it at all.

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