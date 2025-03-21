Watch: Trump's Statement on 2020 Election Reduces Laura Ingraham to Simple 'Wow' During WH Tour

He said it because it was true, and it comes with some delicious irony.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump sat for an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

As the pair strolled briefly outside the White House on their way to the Oval Office, where Trump gave Ingraham an impressive tour, the president made a remark about the events surrounding the 2020 election, to which the interviewer simply replied, “Wow.”

The exchange began with a question from Ingraham about Trump’s mindset after the 2020 election and his expectations for the future.







“So you thought there’s no doubt you’re coming back into office when you walked out of here,” Ingraham said. It sounded like a statement, but she apparently meant it as a question.

“I didn’t know if I was going to run,” the president replied. “Because I knew how much I won that election by. But if I thought I didn’t win the election, I absolutely wouldn’t have run.”

“Wow,” she said.

Wow indeed. Had Trump truly believed that he had lost the 2020 election without Democrat shenanigans, he would have called it a political career.

“But because of the fact [that] I did so well — it was such a horrible election — ” the president continued before Ingraham interrupted him.

“But if you didn’t run they would never have come after you legally,” she rightly observed. “They never would have done all that to you. If you didn’t run they would have let you alone.”

Trump agreed, admitting that he took a big risk. He even told Ingraham that no one else had ever put it to him the way she did.

Moments later, the president led his interviewer into the Oval Office.

Of course, everyone who lived through the 2020 election without partisan blinders or personal hatred for Trump understood what Trump was saying.

In fact, the coup against Trump began long before the 2020 election. It featured a slew of obvious hoaxes perpetuated by the establishment and its media minions.

After the failed impeachment effort against Trump ended in February 2020, it took clearer shape with the dawning of the authoritarian COVID era, which provided an excuse for widespread mail-in voting. It gained traction during the Black Lives Matter madness — that despicable orgy of Maoism masquerading as a civil rights protest intensified the atmosphere of crisis and chaos.

Then came the actual election, with its myriad ballot fights and vote-counting anomalies.

That was the context where Joe Biden was declared the victor.

In the years the followed, the authoritarian nature of the Biden administration became clearer. The regime sent former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon to prison and Democratic prosecutors at the state and federal level tried to do the same to Trump himself.

So we all understood the extent of the leftist rage against Trump, whether it was in the street or in the Washington establishment. We saw it long, long before the calendar turned to 2020.

In many cases, we personally felt the rage of our own Trump-hating neighbors. And we have felt it many times since. It has never really dissipated in its intensity.

Thus, we understand perfectly well why Trump has always spoken like it’s a settled fact that the 2020 election was stolen.

Incredibly, he nonetheless put his life on the line in seeking the presidency again in 2024. He did this knowing his enemies’ desperation to keep him out of office.

Furthermore, he persisted only because his enemies’ desperation had driven them, as he saw it, to rig the 2020 election against him.

He knew how well he really did against a Democrat in 2020. And he knew the chances were good that he would do even better in 2024.

That’s why he’s in the White House today. Talk about delicious irony.

