Watch: Trump's Win Has the Ladies of 'The View' Screaming at Each Other 3 Days Later

There are plenty of liberals who are fond of telling you just how “not OK” they are after the American people returned former President Donald Trump to the White House.

Most of these are just social media annoyances. Unfortunately, there are more than a few in the media, as well — including Sunny Hostin of “The View,” who’s become so insufferable even her own co-panelists, no covert MAGA types themselves, think it’s a bit much.

On Friday’s show, Hostin had a meltdown over the 72 million voters and counting who had cast a ballot for Donald Trump, saying that the problem wasn’t his opposition but rather the American people.

“I’d like to reframe the conversation. I think Bernie Sanders is wrong,” she said, referencing the fact the independent Vermont socialist senator had laid the blame at the feet of the Democratic Party’s abandonment of the blue-collar vote.

It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right. pic.twitter.com/lM2gSJmQFL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2024

“I think the more relevant question actually is: What is wrong with America?” said Hostin, beside herself.

“I think, ‘What is wrong with our country that the Republican Party would choose as a candidate and support a candidate who is an insurrectionist, who is an election denier, who is someone who is twice impeached, 34-time convicted felon, someone who has been accused of alleged sexual misconduct by 26 women, found liable for sexual abuse?'” she continued.

“What is wrong with this country that they would choose a message of divisiveness of xenophobia, of racism, of misogyny over a message of inclusiveness, a message for the people, by the people, of the people?

“That’s what the problem is, it’s the Republican Party!” she added.

“It’s not just Republicans. He won the popular vote,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin corrected her.

“Well, then, what’s wrong with America?” Hostin shot back.

Another lefty co-panelist, the insufferable Joy Behar, tried to make the point that the Democrats were “the party that cares for the blue-collar voter.”

“Well, clearly they didn’t convince the voters of that,” Griffin responded, leading Behar to say that the problem was “the messaging.”

“Exactly. And the Republicans don’t care about it! The economy is going to crash under Trump,” Hostin interjected.

Sara Haines, meanwhile, said that the left was being “condescending” to voters who didn’t have a college degree.

“You mean the message of joy and inclusiveness?” Hostin said.

“No, the message of not being educated and being dumb and ‘what’s wrong with America?’” she said.

Behar asked who said that: “Sunny just did!” Haines responded.

Which she freely admitted: “What is wrong with America?”

The rest continued in that vein:

Day 3 of Sunny Hostin having a complete MELTDOWN over 72+ million Americans voting for Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/F3W2OXeiQq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2024

This was day two of Hostin blaming America for letting her down by exercising their right to freely choose their candidate — although, on Thursday, she was a bit less promiscuous in her generalizations, blaming the Latinos instead for giving us Trump:

Unhinged Hostin claims Latinos voted for Trump because of their “misogyny and sexism.” pic.twitter.com/XA8OUO9khY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 7, 2024

I suppose the only good thing to come out of this all is that, if you missed the meltdown the panel of lefty ladies — a term we use loosely here — had the day after the election, you’ll probably get to see it re-enacted for the next month every weekday morning.

However, what is heartening is that at least some of the panel is beginning to push back and realize the reality of the situation: It’s not that America let Kamala down, it’s that she was a historically bad candidate with horrible messaging and absolutely nothing to distinguish her from a frightfully awful president, aside from cogency.

Like it or not, that’s why she lost. Not because America is wrong, but because Harris-Walz was wrong for America.

