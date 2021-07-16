It’s hard to call something a conspiracy theory when the evidence is sitting right in front of you.

That’s where we are in Fulton County, Georgia, where a voter’s group has discovered a series of absentee ballots counted twice during the 2020 election. This raises a series of questions: How widespread was this? Was it intentional?

Establishment media has weighed in on the controversy, saying — and you’ll be shocked to learn this — it didn’t make any difference in a state that President Joe Biden carried by less than 13,000 votes.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s report Wednesday, there remains “no indication any vote for president was counted more than once in official results” and that whatever duplicate scanning of ballots might have happened was “on a relatively small scale that had no bearing on the final certified count.”

As Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted on his Wednesday show, that’s hardly a definitive conclusion borne out by the evidence.

Officials in Fulton County — home to Atlanta and Georgia’s most populous locale — have argued, in Carlson’s words, that they “already know what happened, we’ve counted those same ballots four times. The election has been certified. Stop already.”

“That’s the argument that Fulton County has used in court to keep those ballots locked away in a warehouse. Except it’s not true,” he said. “It now appears there actually was meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, last November. That is not a conspiracy theory. It’s true.”

Carlson said the numbers from Voter GA — the voting group that’s been looking at the ballots from Fulton County — were starkly different from those of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They say that “at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots from the November election were double-counted in Fulton County. That’s a total of more than 4,000 votes.”

Keep in mind that Fulton County is very Democratic, too: “The final tally from the double counts we know about amounts to more than 3,300 votes for Joe Biden and 865 votes for Donald Trump,” Carlson said.

Does there need to be a more in-depth vote audit in Georgia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (828 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

He played a clip in which Voter GA explained how it knows the ballots were double-counted.

“What I’m going to show you here is two ballots side-by-side, one of them is marked for Jason Shaw, it’s got a little squiggle mark next to it, you can see it’s got the identical mark on the second one and the ballot image is stored up here on the top left,” Voter GA consultant David Cross said during a news conference.

These, of course, are the ballots where it’s obvious that it’s been scanned twice. It’s easy to figure out a vote was entered into the system two times when the voter wrote in Kanye West and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

However, Voter GA said the surveillance footage it has obtained shows far more ballots were scanned twice than Fulton County is letting on. In one clip played on Carlson’s show, you can see one worker appearing to scan a ballot more than once.

“The question is, how many times were those ballots counted? Was each vote counted more than once? Fulton County won’t answer that question,” the Fox News host said.

However, the county’s audit tally sheets should tell the tale of how big the discrepancy was, if it existed. Voter GA fought to get those sheets in court — and it eventually did. Carlson said that “the conclusion was stunning.”

“Here’s what the audit found,” he said. “Quote, seven falsified audit tally sheets containing fabricated vote totals. For example, a batch containing 59 actual ballot images for Joe Biden and 42 for Donald Trump was reported as a hundred for Biden and zero for Trump. The seven batches of ballot images with 554 votes for Joe Biden, 140 votes for Donald Trump and 11 votes for [Libertarian candidate Jo] Jorgensen had tally sheets in the audit falsified to show 850 votes for Biden, zero votes for Trump, and zero votes for Jorgensen.”

“Wait, did you just follow that? How is that not flat-out criminal fraud? We’d love to know because it certainly sounds like flat-out criminal fraud,” Carlson said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

And then there was the state of some of the ballots that were counted, which Carlson said could be even clearer evidence of voter fraud.

“We’ve obtained photographs showing what went on during the recount process for mail-in ballots in Fulton County,” he said.

“These pictures were taken by a whistleblower who participated in the recount,” Carlson said. “She said she noticed something odd as she did: None of the ballots that she saw had any creases on them. You can see the stacks of unfolded ballots on your screen now.

“That’s strange because of course mail-in ballots need to be bent in order to be mailed in. These ballots clearly had never been inside an envelope.

“And then the whistleblower noticed something else, all of the ballots, the whistleblower tells us, have been filled out by a printer, not by hand, and many of them supported the exact same candidates — Democrats, including Joe Biden.”

Carlson also pointed out an analysis by elections expert Mark Davis found that “nearly 35,000 Georgia voters moved out of their county of residence more than a month prior to Election Day. They were ineligible to vote, and yet they did. They still voted in their old county.

“That is illegal. It’s not a small thing, violating election law is something we should care about.”

Now, why is this important?

It isn’t because we can flip the results of the 2020 election. Anyone who truly believes that’s a possibility is out in distant political pastures at this point.

Rather, it’s about confidence in a system a goodly portion of the 74 million voters who cast ballots for Donald Trump in November believe is irretrievably broken.

They’re doubly troubled because raising questions of voter fraud results in — at best — an ugly glare from Democrats, establishment media officialdom, fact-checkers and Big Tech.

“Without answers to legitimate questions like the ones we just posed — and those are legitimate questions — democracy dies,” Carlson said. “People begin to understand the system they’ve been told that is on the level is in fact rigged — and when they believe that, God knows what they do next.”

This is what election integrity is about. Without a republic all Americans can trust, all is lost.

This isn’t conspiracy theorizing, nor is it “big lie” or “21st century Jim Crow” thinking.

It’s time to stop the demagogy and start buttressing a system people have, not without reason, lost faith in.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.