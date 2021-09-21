The U.S. military is under attack from an enemy that is as ruthless as it is persistent.

It’s not from foreign adversaries or terror groups this time — though our brave men and women in uniform are keeping us safe from them, too — but rather from leftists within the ranks intent on dismantling the armed forces from within.

This infiltration and undermining have been underway for some time, but COVID-19 has accelerated the process and focused the effort in a diabolical way — literally.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed in Monday’s program that a slide from an Army PowerPoint presentation obtained by the network contained a “sympathetic portrayal of Satanism.”

Carlson shared this information on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as part of a broader commentary about the state of the U.S. military and the concerted efforts to demonize and demoralize armed forces personnel in a systematic way.

“In most places, at most times, if you wanted to take over a country, first you had to control its military — the ‘guys with guns,’ as Mark Milley once memorably put it,” Carlson said, taking a shot at the general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who may have committed treason under former President Donald Trump.

“The Army is essential for political control,” Carlson continued. “Government dictates have no meaning without the credible threat of force to back them up. Guns are to laws what gold is to paper currency. It gives it value and strength,” he added.

“In a democratic system, the military serves and protects the entire population, no matter who they voted for,” Carlson said. “That’s what democracy is. In an authoritarian system, by contrast, the army is the enforcement apparatus of a specific political party.”

The host went on to cite historical examples of authoritarian regimes that imposed loyalty standards on the military to facilitate a takeover and related it to how that’s playing out in America right now.

First, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised to root out “white supremacy” and “extremism,” which translated mostly to harassing those who didn’t vote for President Joe Biden.

“Then, in August, Lloyd Austin came up with a new political purity test. This one was specifically designed to separate the obedient from the free — can’t have any of the latter category,” Carlson said.

“Austin said he planned to fire anyone in the entire armed services who would not submit to the COVID-19 vaccination shot. It didn’t matter whether they had natural immunity or not, as so many in the military do,” the host continued.

“Their personal moral or religious objections were totally irrelevant. The point was to bow before his authority and the authority of the Democratic Party. No excuses or exceptions,” Carlson later said, adding that Austin has no “scientific justification” for requiring the shot for our armed forces made up of young, healthy individuals and speculated at ulterior motives.

“The point of mandatory vaccination is to identify the sincere Christians in the ranks, the free thinkers, the men with high testosterone levels, and anyone else who doesn’t love Joe Biden and make them leave immediately,” Carlson charged.

“It’s a takeover of the U.S. military,” he further asserted.

“Here’s they’re doing it: This show has just obtained a PowerPoint that the Army is using to justify mandatory vaccines to the troops,” Carlson explained with a graphic of the slide with the “7 Tenets of Satanism” the network claimed was Army-verified. (The Church of Satan later explained on Twitter that the seven tenets are not actually principles of Satanism but were instead “written a few years ago by a political activist group attempting to troll politicians.”)

“You will notice there the sympathetic portrayal of Satanism,” he said. “‘How many children were sacrificed to Satan because of the vaccine,’ the slide reads, apparently sarcastically,” Carlson continued.

“The presentation then proceeds to list the so-called ‘tenants of Satanism,’ which are taken straight from the Temple of Satanism website,” he pointed out.

“So here you have the U.S. Army doing PR for Satanism,” Carlson said.

It’s hard to dispute Carlson’s conclusions in light of these recent revelations and what’s already been happening in the military.

The focus on woke indoctrination and away from actual warfare is a well-established reality, as is the left’s utter hatred for a formidable military force.

Now with the COVID-19 vaccines that are morally repugnant to many devout Christians, those who wish to tear down America’s armed forces that are the envy of the world can now do so through several established avenues.

Biden has allowed transgender people in the military, going full force after years of leftists mostly flirting with such social engineering.

Then the witch hunt for white supremacists — meaning anyone who may have supported Trump — allowed for vetting based on political beliefs.

And now there is a vaccine mandate complete with the addition of Satanism into Army curriculum as a finishing touch to a yearslong campaign to destroy the military from the inside out.

All of these ideological assaults to undermine the military have been purposely aimed at the Americans who are most likely to be conservative, patriotic and protective of our Judeo-Christian beliefs and way of life.

They seek to drive away the strong, solid, liberty-minded men and women in order to leave the armed forces in the hands of the weak and woke, a cohort more malleable and easily turned against their fellow Americans.

It’s fitting then that the Army brass attempting to destroy the system from within would reference the supposed beliefs of Satanists — after all, they more closely mirror those ideals than the ones that built America.

