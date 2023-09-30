Share
Watch: Tucker Carlson Says 2024 Won't Be Trump vs. Biden, Warns It's About to Get Serious

 By Randy DeSoto  September 30, 2023 at 11:53am
Tucker Carlson predicted Thursday that the general election will not be between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and he’s probably right.

Biden is “senile,” Carlson said during a speech at an Intercollegiate Studies Institute event in Wilmington, Delaware. He added that he’s not trying to be mean, but that it’s “just true.”

Carlson pointed out that Biden is presently losing in the polls to Trump, despite Democratic prosecutors indicting Trump four times on 91 felony counts.

“They’ve done everything they can by legal means — which are in fact extra-legal means if we’re being totally honest, completely Third World stuff — to take the opponent out of the race, and they’re still losing,” he said.

“This is not going to be a race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” Carlson proclaimed.

He threw in as a sidenote: “By the way, if it’s [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, we all should be very, very concerned. That guy’s scary and I mean it.”

“These issues will be forced soon. … The road from here to November of 2024 is going to be filled with developments nobody in this room could foresee. I can promise you that,” Carlson said.

“So it’s about to get very serious. … Everything is at stake,” he added, as the nation is engaged in a spiritual battle.

The commentator elaborated on this point in a speech to The Heritage Foundation in April days before he was fired from Fox News.

Carlson pointed to the Democratic Party’s radical stances on abortion and transgender surgeries for minors as examples of positions that make no sense in logical terms and must be seen as part of a spiritual fight.

Radio talk show host and Reagan administration alum Hugh Hewitt predicted in June that Biden would not be the Democratic nominee for president, saying he would bow out by the primary election season.

Hewitt drew a parallel to 1968, when then-President Lyndon Johnson told the nation he would not seek re-election after barely winning the first Democratic primary contest.

In New Hampshire, “he managed to beat [Sen.] Eugene McCarthy from Minnesota, but he was not able to beat him convincingly and LBJ dropped out,” Hewitt noted.

Johnson won the Democratic primary in the Granite State by 6 percentage points, 48-42, a bad showing for the incumbent president.

Democratic Sen. Robert F. Kennedy of New York jumped in the race four days later.

In a sense, history is repeating itself this election cycle with Kennedy’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also running against an incumbent Democratic president — Joe Biden.

On March 31, 1968, Johnson announced in a televised address from the Oval Office, “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”

Hewitt believes Biden will make a similar move.

“I think you’ll see an exit in the course of the primaries,” he said, and another Democrat, besides Vice President Kamala Harris, will jump in — perhaps Newsom.

One reason for Biden’s potential exit, in addition to his age, could be the mounting troubles his family faces as Republicans continue to unearth details about their shady overseas business deals.

The ultimate “break the glass option,” according to George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, is that “Joe Biden could pardon his son and then announce that he will not run for reelection.”

“Facing an impeachment inquiry, low public support, and a son in the legal dock, Biden could use the case to close out his political career,” he argued.

As Carlson said, there are many variables that will play out over the next year.

But the possibility of a Trump-Biden rematch is looking less and less likely.

Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
