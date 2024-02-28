Watch: Tucker Carlson Says Election '100% Stolen' from Trump, Breaks Down How it Happened

In his recent interview with Lex Fridman, Tucker Carlson explained how he believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“It was 100% stolen. Are you joking?” Carlson said. “They completely changed the way people vote right before the election, on the basis of COVID, which had nothing to do with –“

Fridman interjected, “So in that way it was rigged, meaning manipulated?”

Tucker Carlson says the 2020 Election was “100% stolen” from President Trump. pic.twitter.com/hd2eHBb1yU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 27, 2024

“One hundred percent,” Carlson responded. “Then you censor the information people are allowed to get? Anyone who complains about COVID? Which is like, by the way, it might’ve hurt Trump.”

In 2021, the Republican National Committee conducted a six-month investigation into the 2020 presidential election, concluding in a 23-page report that Democrats exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to make unlawful changes to election rules, facilitating President Joe Biden’s victory.

The 2021 report was addressed to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who recently announced she will step down from her post this spring. It criticized the expansion of mail voting and the relaxation of voting integrity measures, attributing these changes to Democratic officials and allies under the guise of pandemic response.

It further alleged that such actions compromised election security, diluted verification processes and obstructed Republican poll watchers, thereby undermining election integrity and voter confidence.

In the report, the RNC suggested implementing a year-round election integrity operation and recommended measures like voter ID requirements and banning ballot harvesting to prevent future fraud to ensure election security.

The report alleged that there was a clear absence of transparency, a point Carlson expressed in his interview with Fridman.

“I mean you could play it many different ways. You can’t have censorship in a democracy, by definition,” Carlson said.

He continued: “Here’s how it works. The people rule. They vote for representatives to carry their agenda to the capital city and get it enacted. That’s how they’re in charge. And then, every few years, they get to reassess the performance of those people in an election. In order to do that, they need access — unfettered access — to information. And no one, particularly not people who are already in power, is allowed to tell them what information they can have. They have to have all information that they want, whether the people in charge want it or don’t want it or think it’s true or think it’s false, it doesn’t matter. And the second you don’t have that, you don’t have a democracy. It’s not a free election, period.”

A poll released by Gallup in October 2020 showed that the majority of Americans have little to no trust in the media’s ability or willingness to “fully, accurately, and fairly” report the news.

In January another Gallup poll found that Americans have lost trust in their elected representatives and that members of Congress are the second-least-trusted profession, following telemarketers.

Joe Rogan has similarly called out the lies being peddled in the name of COVID on his own podcast.

In March 2023, Newt Gingrich called the COVID-19 cover-up the “largest, deadliest scandal in American history.”

Here’s my conversation with @TuckerCarlson about Putin, Navalny, Zelenskyy, CIA, NSA, Moscow trip, Jon Stewart, Trump, Israel-Palestine, China, nuclear war, and much more. This was a challenging and fascinating conversation. It’s here on X in full, and is up on YouTube, Spotify,… pic.twitter.com/awri76kIpT — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) February 27, 2024

Fridman’s full three-hour interview with Carlson can be found here.

