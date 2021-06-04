Fox News host Tucker Carlson savaged White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he likely committed perjury and should be under “criminal investigation” for apparently covering up his role in the origins of COVID-19.

Carlson, who has been sounding the alarm on Fauci’s self-serving quackery for months, slammed him on Tuesday as “just another sleazy federal bureaucrat.”

“The utter fraudulence of Tony Fauci is obvious now, and it’s widely acknowledged,” Carlson said in a scathing monologue. “But it was not always obvious.”

This was largely due to Democrats and their media lapdogs breathlessly lionizing Fauci in order to use him as a cudgel to attack former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the November 2020 election.

But the jig is up now because a massive email dump uncovered by Freedom of Information Act requests suggests that Fauci has repeatedly lied and appears to have incriminated himself in his own words.

“It soon became clear that Tony Fauci was just another sleazy federal bureaucrat — deeply political and often dishonest,” Carlson said.

“More shocking than that, we then learned that Fauci himself was implicated in the very pandemic he’d been charged with fighting. Fauci supported the grotesque and dangerous experiments that appear to have made COVID possible.”

Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — a division of the National Institutes of Health — since 1984.

This role gave him broad powers to give away taxpayer-funded grants to finance scientific research both domestically and internationally.

For months, Fauci has denied that the NIAID gave funding to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology to conduct gain-of-function research.

However, his emails suggest he was terrified that his secret role in bankrolling the experiments would be revealed.

Carlson said “thousands of emails to and from Anthony Fauci, they go back to the early winter of 2020,” clearly show this.

“Collectively, they show that from the beginning, Tony Fauci was worried the public might conclude COVID originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the Fox News host explained.

“Now why would Tony Fauci be concerned that Americans would conclude that? Possibly because Tony Fauci knew perfectly well that he had funded gain-of-function experiments at that very same laboratory. The emails prove that Fauci lied about this under oath.”

Dr. Fauci FOIA emails reveal: -He discussed gain of function research -A scientist told him the virus seemed “engineered” -He privately admitted masks aren’t effective -He was aware of a possible lab leak but denied it #FauciEmails pic.twitter.com/tXhbb3qaJB — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) June 3, 2021

One of the most damning aspects of this jaw-dropping scandal is Fauci’s angry denials at a Senate hearing last month when pressed by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky about Ralph Baric, a coronavirus researcher at the University of North Carolina who collaborated with Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“During the questioning from Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky fairly recently, Tony Fauci denied that this same Ralph Baric had conducted gain-of-function research,” Carlson said.

“Again, this is the Ralph Baric in Fauci’s [email] attachment which was entitled, ‘Baric, Shi, et al, SARS Gain of Function dot PDF.’ And yet under oath, before the United States Congress, Fauci denied this.”

In May, Fauci testified under oath that “Dr. Baric does not do gain function research. And if it is, it’s according to the guidelines and it is being conducted in North Carolina. And if you look at the grant and you look at the progress reports, it is not gain of function despite the fact that people tweet that.”

Did you get that? Fauci ran cover for communist China by first denying that his associates were doing gain-of-function experiments. However, he then underscored that if they were doing gain-of-function research, it was being done in North Carolina, not China.

.@RandPaul is absolutely going in on Dr. Fauci, claims he committed perjury during his recent testimony before Congresspic.twitter.com/AH8QZi2Qd9 — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 25, 2021

Gain-of-function research involves transforming pathogens into mutant “superviruses” by making them deadlier and more contagious.

There’s mounting speculation that COVID-19 might have been created during these gain-of-function experiments at the Wuhan lab and then escaped.

As we all know, the virus caused a global pandemic that led to numerous deaths and decimated world economies, including that of the United States — which was sizzling right before the pandemic erupted.

After he gained an international profile when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March 2020, Fauci repeatedly denied that the virus was manmade and vehemently insisted that it had evolved naturally.

“We do know that starting early last year, a lot of people at NIH were worried that COVID had not occurred naturally. They were concerned it had been instead manipulated in a lab in China,” Carlson recounted. “And yet they seemed determined to hide those facts from the public. Again, why?”

He then pieced together emails showing that Fauci had held top-secret calls with other virologists where they all sounded panicked about the public discovering that the coronavirus might have been engineered in a lab.

“On the afternoon of Feb. 1 last year, Fauci held a conference call with several top virologists,” Carlson said. “Most of the details of that call remain hidden from public view. They’ve been redacted. We know the call was related to a document entitled ‘coronavirus sequence comparison.’

“Jeremy Farrar, a British physician who runs a major research nonprofit, reminded everyone on the call that what they said was top secret. …

“In other emails, Jeremy Farrar passed along an article from the website ZeroHedge. That piece suggested the coronavirus might have been created as a bioweapon.

“We now know that as a more plausible explanation than the one we believed at first and were told by the media, which is that corona came from a pangolin. And yet for the crime of saying that out loud, a more plausible explanation, ZeroHedge was banned from social media platforms.”

Sound familiar? This sure sounds a lot like the Big Tech censorship of anyone who suggests there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson then recounted the collusion between Big Tech and establishment media to smear and censor anyone who suggested that COVID-19 could have been engineered in a lab.

“Until recently, you weren’t allowed to suggest that COVID might be manmade,” the Fox News host said. “Why couldn’t you suggest that? The fact-checkers wouldn’t allow it.

“Why wouldn’t they? Because Tony Fauci assured the tech monopolies that the coronavirus could not have been manmade. And so the tech giants shut down the topic.”

He then played a clip of Fauci at a White House media briefing on April 17, 2020, saying, “A group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences there and the sequences in bats as they evolve, and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.”

“At that point,” Carlson said, “what Tony Fauci just asserted as known could not conclusively have been known. That was a lie. Tony Fauci suggested that he knew because top researchers had decided conclusively, that this must have jumped naturally from an animal to a human being. … That was dishonest.”

The Fox News host went on to discuss Peter Daszak, a British zoologist whose nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance steered U.S. funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Two days after he said that, one of the virologists that Tony Fauci had funded to conduct dangerous coronavirus experiments in Wuhan wrote to thank him for the help,” Carlson said. “That man, a man called Peter Daszak, complained to Fauci that the American tax dollars he’d taken for these experiments were being ‘publicly targeted by Fox News reporters.’

“Yet Daszak remained grateful for Tony Fauci’s support. ‘I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators.’

“Now strangely, most of this specific email from Daszak to Fauci has been redacted, and it was redacted under FOIA section (b)(7)(A). That specific exemption to the FOIA law applies to ‘records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes, but only to the extent that production of those documents could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.’

“Are Daszak and Fauci under criminal investigation? We can only hope they are. They certainly deserve it.”

We may never know how much of this was known early on by the establishment media, which repeatedly ran cover for Fauci to attack Trump in the months preceding the election.

“COVID is God’s gift to the left”

– Joe Biden surrogate Jane Fonda These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/AR83oWxvt4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2020

What we do know is that some on the left were happy that the pandemic occurred.

Why? Because they believed it was an effective tool to defeat Trump, even it meant people died and economies collapsed.

