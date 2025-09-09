Watch: Tucker Gives Mark Cuban Literal Spasm with Ukraine Question No Elite Lib Wants to Answer, And the Audience Roars

Liberal billionaire Mark Cuban got exposed as a virtue-signaling fraud when he revealed that he has donated no money to fund the Ukraine war — all while rabidly urging the U.S. government to send billions of tax dollars to bankroll the regional conflict.

The farcical mask-off moment unfolded when media mogul Tucker Carlson confronted Cuban during a panel discussion on Monday.

When Cuban was asked if he was in favor of the U.S. sending more money to Ukraine, the billionaire said yes.

“Half my family is Ukrainian, from my grandparents. So personally, I think we should help,” he stammered.

Carlson followed up by asking, “How much money have you sent to Ukraine?”

“None,” Cuban replied tersely.

“So what do you mean by ‘we’? You’re the one whose family is from Ukraine,” Carlson replied. “Why don’t you send them a billion dollars?”

The audience laughed in response.

“Because I’m trying to fix healthcare,” Cuban said meekly.

CUBAN: “Half my family is Ukrainian … I think we should help.” TUCKER: “How much money have you sent to Ukraine?” CUBAN: “None.” TUCKER: “If you think we need to help, why don’t you start?” pic.twitter.com/Iv6l64sGTV — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 9, 2025

Carlson then asked Cuban why he doesn’t lead by example and put his money where his mouth is.

“If you think ‘we’ need to help, why don’t you start? How about you first?” the popular podcaster asked.

“I notice that’s, like, never even an option for anybody [who demands the U.S. send money to foreign nations].”

“It’s like, ‘We need to help!’ That’s not what charity is — forcing other people to help is not charity. It’s vanity,” Carlson explained.

At that point, the audience erupted into cheers and applause.

By now, it’s obvious the Ukraine war has devolved into a bottomless money pit for the United States, as its three-year conflict with Russia drags on, despite the $83 billion in aid it has received so far.

The federal government has allocated $183 billion in emergency funding to bankroll the Ukraine war.

During Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency, weapons were taken from America’s own reserve inventory in the U.S. military stockpile to give to Ukraine — a record 55 times — to prolong its unwinnable war against Russia.

Meanwhile, Biden did next to nothing to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States, whose border is barraged daily by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

Warmongering politicians on both sides of the aisle and their saber-rattling media lapdogs continue to push for endless U.S. involvement in foreign wars, even though they are not in America’s best interests.

The U.S. is being ravaged by daily border invasions, escalating homelessness, soaring national debt, and terrifying crime waves.

Happy 20th Year Anniversary of Gavin Newsom’s 10 year plan to solve homelessness. $20 Billion later and the situation is worse than ever. Stop voting Democrat California. pic.twitter.com/74aac0QbDy — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) September 7, 2025

Large numbers of military aged men pouring in through the southern border into the US. If this was happening in any other (non Western) country, it would be called an invasion. pic.twitter.com/VtOQl148BL — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) September 18, 2023

Here’s the bottom line: It’s sad that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The U.S. and numerous Western European nations responded by showering Ukraine with hundreds of billions of dollars and mass deliveries of weapons.

Despite this intervention from the world’s richest countries, there’s no sign the war will end anytime soon.

It’s time for the U.S. to focus on fixing its own problems instead of fanning the flames of a foreign war 5,000 miles away.

Sanctimonious warmongers like Mark Cuban should enlist in the Ukrainian army if they care so much about protecting its borders.

