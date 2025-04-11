Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Confirms the Biggest Election Fraud Claim in History at Trump Cabinet Meeting

Crickets.

That’s what you probably heard from the media on Thursday afternoon about election security after President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting for the media. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said during the meeting that she was investigating possible security flaws in election voting and tabulating systems.

And you heard crickets — if you even heard that. Generally, they were busy wallpapering over that with other stuff. Tariffs! China! RFK and MLK assassination documents! Virtually nothing involving what one might argue was the biggest election integrity allegation in recent history — that the machines we use to vote and count our votes have serious vulnerabilities.

First, the moment, which came about half an hour into the meeting: “I have a long list of things that we’re investigating,” Gabbard said, adding that the intelligence community had “the best of the best going after” security issues, including on election integrity.

Then, the big reveal: “We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time, and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast.”

This, Gabbard told Trump, "further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections."







So, what did the media report on from Gabbard’s remarks during the Cabinet meeting? Pretty much anything that wasn’t this.

CBS News: “Documents related to the 1968 assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy will be released ‘within the next few days,’ Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Thursday during a Cabinet meeting with President Trump.” The Hill: “Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Thursday she has a large team working overtime to archive government documents related to the 1968 assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of their release to the public.” Even Fox News: “Gabbard says RFK, MLK Jr records ‘ready to release’ in days, has ‘hunters’ looking at FBI, CIA for more files.”

I’m not saying that’s not going to be big news, but as someone who has been through the administration’s reveal on the JFK assassination files, I’m pretty sure that these are going to be significantly less revealing than you think. Meanwhile, in space year 2025 — almost six decades since MLK and RFK were killed — voter integrity is a serious concern, one that needs to be addressed to restore faith in our elections.

And CNN did have some news about Tulsi Gabbard and election integrity — although not how you might think, and “broken” a day before the Cabinet meeting:

As Tulsi Gabbard completed her transformation from a Hawaii Democratic politician to a MAGA surrogate last year, she put down stakes in a far redder state. Gabbard and her husband bought a home outside of Austin and declared under oath last June that they were “resident(s) of the State of Texas.”

But a few months later, Gabbard voted in the 2024 general election back in Hawaii.

Election law experts said Gabbard’s vote, coupled with her claiming a homestead tax break on her Texas home, raises questions about whether she properly cast her ballot and illustrates the complexity of state voting laws.

Yes, that’s right: They’re not concerned about election security unless it’s one person breaching it, specifically a person who they hold a grudge against. The irony was not lost on social media users:

Perfect point by friend @BrentScher of the @realDailyWire with @CarlHigbie on @NEWSMAX: @CNN’s “reporting” on Tulsi Gabbard’s alleged “voter fraud” is the first time they’ve taken an interest in voter fraud🤣🤣🤣 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) April 10, 2025

By the way, the rest of it is as much of a non-issue as you might think from the opening three paragraphs.

It’s worth noting here that nothing — nothing! — she said should be controversial, and it should definitely be covered. She’s not intimating that there was fraud, merely that there were potential vulnerabilities.

This was gospel for both parties, of course, but mainly the Democrats — that is, until the 2020 election, when we suddenly had the safestest and most-iest securest system in the whole wide world, and anyone who even muttered any syllable of dissent was a filthy conspiracy theorizer and unregenerate calumniator who personally crawled through the Ashli Babbitt window and threw rocks at Mike Pence’s defenseless puppy.

This isn’t to say that there has been hacking into these systems, naturally. It’s merely to say that there’s evidence of vulnerabilities in those systems. The problem is that, behind any voter fraud case, there has to be a vulnerability, either in the human systems, digital ones, or in the intersection between the two.

Vulnerabilities in human systems — for instance, “vote early, vote often” rigging scams — are easier to detect through transparency mechanisms. Anything that involves the digital realm inherently isn’t. Therefore, extra attention needs to be paid.

The media isn’t doing that, instead either covering Gabbard’s subsequent remarks about the RFK and MLK files — I’m going to guess those documents say one was killed by a Palestinian crazy and the other was killed by a Klan crazy, respectively — or the fact that she voted in Hawaii when maybe, possibly, she was kinda supposed to vote in Texas, or not. (Memo to CNN: You do realize that a vote in Texas, where seats are potentially up for grabs, is more valuable to a partisan voter than a vote in deep-blue Hawaii, right? Did the same election experts that thought Gabbard’s allegations of voting system vulnerabilities weren’t worth covering look at a voting history map before they greenlit this story?)

Election integrity routinely comes up as a major voter concern; if the media won’t cover what Americans care about, why should American voters care about the media? They’re more concerned about making sure this doesn’t prove President Trump right, at least in part, about voting systems back in 2020.

If this ends up playing out, steel yourself: The media will collapse upon itself as the Democrats are sent to insane asylums en masse. It will break them all.

