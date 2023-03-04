So two years in, how is the Democratic Party’s embrace of identity politics going for them?

Let’s start with the most obvious mistakes: Vice President Kamala Harris, who was chosen because of her multiracial background and her gender, the hapless White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, a black female who has the added benefit of being a lesbian, and Sam Brinton, the recently-fired top nuclear energy official who was one of the first openly “gender fluid” employees. They had no choice but to fire him after his arrest on charges of stealing women’s luggage from airport baggage claim carousels and then allegedly wearing their clothing afterward.

Moreover, Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson couldn’t tell us the definition of a woman during her Senate confirmation hearing, and one nominee for a federal judgeship hadn’t a clue what Articles I, II or V of the Constitution covered when quizzed by Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy during her confirmation hearing.

We could easily go on. The point is that choosing candidates based on their race, gender, or sexual orientation never works out well. And it’s also illegal in America. Nevertheless, in today’s woke new world, identity politics rule.

My ears always perk up when I hear an ex-Democrat talk about why they left the party. Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who did just that, joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters last week to weigh in.

She told Watters that Democrats’ “philosophy of identity politics” is one of the main reasons she left the party.

“You’re seeing how their agenda of identity politics is directly undermining the traditional Democratic values that were expressed so beautifully and clearly by Dr. Martin Luther King. That we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin, but based on our character. “

Gabbard emphasized the point that they are proud of it, which she finds alarming. She’s not wrong.

She said, “They’re proud to be judging people, hiring people, selecting people based on race, which is really, let’s be clear how serious of a problem this is. It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes, and where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler. This should be something that is sickening and alarming to every single Democrat and every single American. We have seen where this philosophy can lead. … We need leaders who will select people based on their character.

“You look at the core values and core principles of Adolf Hitler and Nazism. What is it based on? It’s based on genetics. This is that philosophy of geneticism and discriminating against people based on their genes. And that’s the issue here, really, when you cut to the core of it.”

According to Gabbard, they select candidates based on “these immutable characteristics that we’re born with. This goes against, again, the very vision our founders had for us. It goes against traditional Democratic values and, most of all, the American people deserve to know that those in positions of power and leadership are putting their interest first regardless of race or gender or religion or politics or anything else. That’s the responsibility of our leaders and that’s what we, the American people, deserve.”

Identity politics was always part of the Democratic playbook. Affirmative action has been around for a long time. But it didn’t become an obsession until August 2019, when The New York Times unveiled its “1619 Project.” This was a deliberate rewrite of U.S. history which put slavery at the center of the American story.

The 1619 Project helped set the stage for the cultural upheaval that took place after the death of George Floyd in May 2020, during which terms such as “systemic racism,” “white supremacy” and “equity” became commonplace. Suddenly, wokeism, which has been bubbling beneath the surface for years, especially in academia, became mainstream.

These woke principles, which are rooted in Marxism, have now worked their way into every aspect of American society, including our government, the media, Hollywood, corporations and our public school system.

What’s especially ironic is that Democrats, starting with President Joe Biden, refer to MAGA Republicans as fascists when their own behavior is so transparently fascist. Just as it was with the Nazi Party in Hitler’s Germany, the gene-obsessed are on the left.

I applaud Gabbard for her insight and honesty. Democrats have put our country on a very perilous path which, left unchecked, will spell the end of America as we know it.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s show to discuss the sheer insanity of today’s Democratic Party. She called on Republicans to start pushing back aggressively and boldly because, “If they win this battle, there is nothing left.”

Sadly, she is right.

