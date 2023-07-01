Watch: Turning Point USA Staffer Shreds Transgender Bathroom Policy, Brings the Receipts

The Peoria (Arizona) Unified School District board recently voted to allow transgender students to use any bathroom they choose because, they claimed, there is no evidence that such people have ever abused any girls.

But one man brought the receipts, proving that their left-wing talking points were built on a dangerous hill of lies.

Benjamin Larrabee, a project manager of the group Turning Point USA, appeared before the school board during its June 8 meeting, where he addressed the claims that there is no evidence to show it is dangerous to allow people who claim to be transgender to use any bathroom or locker room they wish.

And when he took the microphone, sparks immediately began to fly as he burned down the school board members who offered lies to justify their vote to bend over for the radical transgender agenda with their bathroom policy.

“Several weeks ago, in a vote to allow trans students to use whatever bathroom they wish,” Larrabee began after taking to the podium, “you assured us that these policies were perfectly safe, as neither yourself nor law enforcement could provide a single example of any trans student assaulting any girl in any bathroom in any school in any state anywhere at all, in fact.”

“But not to worry, since you couldn’t locate them, I took the trouble to,” he continued.

From there, Larrabee spent several minutes revealing a list of examples for which he had news reports proving his point.

“See Loudoun County, Virginia, where last year, under district policy, a trans student was allowed into the women’s bathroom where he assaulted a girl. To cover it up, they moved him to another school, where he did it again,” he said, waving a copy of the news article.

“See Irvine, California, last month, where a trans student entered the women’s locker room and flashed the girls there. When they confronted him, he mercilessly beat them,” he added.

“This happened again in Gwinnett County, Georgia. This happened again in Oklahoma City. This happened again in Ohio, where a trans man was allowed to use the locker room, where he was arrested for flashing little girls. The judge dropped the charges after he ruled that this man was too fat for them to see anything,” he said.

Bringing it closer to home, Larrabee went on, saying, “Last month, in this city, a man using they/them pronouns, in a scene straight out of ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ hunted down and killed a female jogger because he, quote, ‘wanted to look just like her.'”

Larrabee was ready for a counter argument, too.

“And before you say that these are anecdotal evidence,” he said, “just note that in a survey of trans inmates in federal prisons, half were convicted of sexual assault and 90 percent were convicted of violent crimes — well above the general prison population.”

“Now, it should also be noted that in each of these cases, each of these perpetrators had either changed their pronouns, had undergone transition or had received gender-affirming therapy and accommodations thereof,” Larrabee pointed out.

“Why is this important to note?” he lectured. “Probably for the same reason we recognize as a society that you do not affirm that people with anorexia can be healthy in any way, you do not affirm that somebody with schizophrenia is hearing voices, and you do not affirm that somebody in a manic episode is having great ideas. Because when you leave somebody to languish in their false mental state — i.e. men who think they are women — they will inevitably lash out and harm themselves and those around them.”

“Hurt people hurt other people,” Larrabee exclaimed.

“But I don’t want to pretend and have the hubris to think that I’m going to be the one to change your mind,” Larrabee admitted. “I’m happy to share any and all of these examples with you, but you will most likely leave here tonight believing that men can become women, affirming care works, and that you made the right vote.”

“But you will no longer be able to look into the eyes of your constituents and honestly say that you are unaware of the assaults that inevitably take place when we declare to women you have no right to privacy,” he concluded.

Larrabee earned high praise from many for blowing the school board’s radical LGBT agenda out of the water. Brandon M. Showalter, for one, tweeted, “whoever this dude is, I dig him. Absolutely fantastic.”

Many others agreed.

Larrabee is 100 percent correct. Women should not fear entering public restroom facilities because men have been allowed to walk inside. Women should not feel that every bathroom, every changing room and every locker room is a place where predators lurk.

