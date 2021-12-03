Watch: Twitter Users Notice Something Very Strange About Biden's Voice During Speech This Morning

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden delivered remarks about the United States’ economy at the White House.

While he did so, Twitter users began to question the unusual sound of his voice.

“Something sounds very off about Biden’s voice,” one user said. Other commenters called his voice “alarmingly hoarse” and joked that Biden sounded “hungover.”

As concerned citizens began to speculate on Biden’s condition, many people suggested he may have contracted an illness.

After Biden’s remarks, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy addressed the elephant in the room by asking Biden if he was okay.

“I’m okay, I have a test every day to see — a COVID test — they check me for all the strains,” Biden said. “What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop.

“And he’s been kissing my … anyway, so, but it’s just a cold.”

As per usual, Biden was unable to provide a normal response such as, “I got a cold from my grandson.” Instead, he began to tell an awkward story about his grandson kissing him before abruptly stopping in the middle.

As far as his personal COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden is acting in opposition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

According to the CDC’s website, someone who has COVID-19 symptoms but tests negative “may have received a false negative test result and still might have COVID-19.” For this reason, the agency directs people in Biden’s situation to “isolate away from others.”

Of course, most rational people would not follow this guidance. If Biden tested negative for COVID-19, he almost certainly does not have it.

With that said, Biden has created this standard for himself by repeatedly touting the importance of “listening to medical experts.” The CDC makes it explicitly clear on its website that people with COVID-19 symptoms like Biden has are not recommended to go speak maskless in a room full of people.

Under normal circumstances, there would be no issue with a president addressing the media despite feeling a bit under the weather. But in this ultra-precautionary world which Biden and his party have created, the president is exempting himself from his own rules.

