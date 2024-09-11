Share
News
Sports
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks to journalists following a team practice, Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks to journalists following a team practice, Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rebecca Blackwell / AP)

Watch: Tyreek Hill Admits He 'Could Have Been Better,' Then Says Cops 'Beat the Dog Out of Me' in Stunning News Conference

 By Joe Saunders  September 11, 2024 at 4:19pm
Share

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been catching as much flak as NFL footballs since he was detained on Sunday en route to the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in a clash with police that put him in handcuffs.

In a news conference Wednesday, he admitted he “could have been better” during the interaction, according to The Miami Herald.

It was a stunning admission, under the circumstances — made even more stunning by the fact that the offensive star immediately went on the offensive against the cop who pulled him over — with an obvious distortion of what took place.

The encounter started when Hill was pulled over by a police officer who estimated, according to USA Today, that Hill had been driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

It escalated when Hill rolled up the window of his sports car and refused to lower it, at one point telling the officer “don’t tell me what to do,” as CNN reported.

Trending:
TIME Magazine Forced to Issue Embarrassing Correction After Calling One of Trump's Debate Claims 'False'

That spurred the officers to pull Hill from the vehicle, handcuff him as he lay prone on the ground, then detain him. He was held for about 15 minutes, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Hill been publicly unrepentant since the encounter — and even appeared to mock the police by celebrating a touchdown in the season opener with a teammate who pretended to handcuff Hill in the end zone. He’s defended his actions in media interviews.

So his admission — belated and apparently through at least figuratively gritted teeth — that he “could have been better” might come as a surprise.

“I have family members who are cops,” Hill said, according to the Herald. “We’ve had conversations. Yes, I will say I could’ve been better. I could’ve let down my window in that instant.”

Then he shifted to making excuses.

“But the thing about me is I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras out, phones on you in that moment,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules, I’ve got to do what everyone else would do.”

Have you been following this story?

Then he went on the attack.

“Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently.”

The problem with Hill’s statement is that the encounter was captured by police bodycams, and released to the public on Monday.

The video shows the officers never “beat the dog” out of Hill — “literally” or figuratively. They never beat him at all. They forced him from his vehicle when he was blatantly uncooperative.



Hill’s caught plenty of criticism over his behavior. In a post Tuesday on the social media platform X, NBA player Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic wrote that the video of Hill should be “shown to every black boy on how not to act when being pulled over.” (Actually, “shown to every driver in America” would have been a better way of putting it.)

After Hill’s news conference on Wednesday, reaction on social media was mixed, with some users giving Hill credit for acknowledging his own role, but plenty blasting him for instigating the situation in the first place, then escalating it again with his accusations.


Hill’s statements didn’t stop at accusing police of doing something they clearly didn’t do. He also demanded the firing of Officer Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, according to the Herald.

Related:
Tyreek Hill's Father Shows Up to Team Game with a Two-Word Message on His Shirt

Torres has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation of the incident, the Herald reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Battleground State Supreme Court Shakes 2024 Election, Tosses Mail-In Ballot Decision
Celebrity's Fast-Food Chain Suddenly Closes All Locations Following Minimum Wage Hike
Pope Francis Weighs In on Trump-Harris Race with Damning Words That May Give Voters a Lot to Think About
Did KJP Forget When 9/11 Happened? Biden's Press Secretary Drops Wrong Date as Mistake Take Internet by Storm
9 Members of Violent Tren de Aragua Gang Arrested in Aurora, Colorado
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation