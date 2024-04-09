Tensions flared on the court Monday night during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game in Glendale, Arizona.

Not just between players but between UConn head coach Dan Hurley and Purdue star center Zach Edey, who were actually seen jawing at each other.

With just under seven minutes in the first half, Edey set a questionably physical screen on Huskies guard Stephon Castle.

The two-time Naismith College Player of the Year wasn’t called for a foul on the play, which led to some chirping between Hurley and Edey.

Zach Edey and Dan Hurley are beefing pic.twitter.com/oBfio3SBHG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2024

Hurley appeared to be screaming for a foul call, which was ignored by the officials. Edey then appeared to pop off something at the coach, who returned fire.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was said between the NBA prospect and Hurley, but the exchange went viral on social media:

Lmao Hurley is an awesome coach — Keyed In Wins (@KeyedInWins) April 9, 2024

Hurley the biggest crybaby NCAA of the year award. — BioPharm_the_Magnificent (@crypto_biotech) April 9, 2024

Looks like Edey said something to Hurley and Hurley replied. — Bob (@bculb) April 9, 2024

You hire the Dan, you get the Hurley https://t.co/1BlqHtKfWP — Lorenzo Cortes ✈️ (@Hoyatexas) April 9, 2024

Correction. Hurley had words for the ref & like everything else, Edey inserts himself and expects no consequences — Tennessee Freedom (@TNFreedom21) April 9, 2024

Pathetic. No coach should ever start jawing with an opposing player. — Zach Jewell (@zach_d_jewell) April 9, 2024

Hurley drew a lot of criticism for being animated on the sidelines and on the court during Monday’s game.

But his passion has helped him propel his team to back-to-back national titles after four lackluster seasons to begin his tenure leading the Huskies.

Was Dan Hurley right for doing this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 35% (91 Votes) No: 65% (172 Votes)

Hurley notably said several years ago that opponents would be wise to take their best shots at his team while they were down.

“You better get us now, because it’s coming,” Hurley vowed at a fiery news conference in 2020, Bleacher Report noted.

The coach and his players have backed up that statement and Monday was no exception.

UConn won the title, defeating Purdue 75-60 – giving Hurley bragging rights as the first coach to win consecutive titles since Billy Donovan led Florida to championships in 2006 and 2007.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.