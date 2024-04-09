Watch: UConn Coach Furious with Zach Edey After Brutal Screen, Walks Up to Him to Give a Piece of His Mind
Tensions flared on the court Monday night during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game in Glendale, Arizona.
Not just between players but between UConn head coach Dan Hurley and Purdue star center Zach Edey, who were actually seen jawing at each other.
With just under seven minutes in the first half, Edey set a questionably physical screen on Huskies guard Stephon Castle.
The two-time Naismith College Player of the Year wasn’t called for a foul on the play, which led to some chirping between Hurley and Edey.
Zach Edey and Dan Hurley are beefing
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2024
Hurley appeared to be screaming for a foul call, which was ignored by the officials. Edey then appeared to pop off something at the coach, who returned fire.
It wasn’t immediately clear what was said between the NBA prospect and Hurley, but the exchange went viral on social media:
Lmao Hurley is an awesome coach
— Keyed In Wins (@KeyedInWins) April 9, 2024
Hurley the biggest crybaby NCAA of the year award.
— BioPharm_the_Magnificent (@crypto_biotech) April 9, 2024
Looks like Edey said something to Hurley and Hurley replied.
— Bob (@bculb) April 9, 2024
You hire the Dan, you get the Hurley https://t.co/1BlqHtKfWP
— Lorenzo Cortes ✈️ (@Hoyatexas) April 9, 2024
Correction. Hurley had words for the ref & like everything else, Edey inserts himself and expects no consequences
— Tennessee Freedom (@TNFreedom21) April 9, 2024
Pathetic. No coach should ever start jawing with an opposing player.
— Zach Jewell (@zach_d_jewell) April 9, 2024
Hurley drew a lot of criticism for being animated on the sidelines and on the court during Monday’s game.
But his passion has helped him propel his team to back-to-back national titles after four lackluster seasons to begin his tenure leading the Huskies.
Hurley notably said several years ago that opponents would be wise to take their best shots at his team while they were down.
“You better get us now, because it’s coming,” Hurley vowed at a fiery news conference in 2020, Bleacher Report noted.
The coach and his players have backed up that statement and Monday was no exception.
UConn won the title, defeating Purdue 75-60 – giving Hurley bragging rights as the first coach to win consecutive titles since Billy Donovan led Florida to championships in 2006 and 2007.
