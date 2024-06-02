It was a brutal week for American democracy and a brutal night for Michal Oleksiejczuk. These two things, rather improbably, intersected at UFC 302 on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland, returning to the octagon’s middleweight division for the first time since 2021, handed Poland’s Oleksiejczuk a savage first-round defeat at the mixed martial arts event. And, after his win, outside the cage, he visited with none other than UFC fan and a man who’s been in the arena for quite some time now, former President Donald Trump.

According to USA Today, Holland, 26-11 MMA and 13-8 UFC, “overcame an early scare, but ultimately finished Oleksiejczuk … at 1:34 in Round 1” of the bout.

Holland got knocked down by a sharp left from Oleksiejczuk, whose record stands at 19-8 MMA and 7-6 UFC.

However, relying on his ground game, Holland managed to get Oleksiejczuk into an armbar from which the Polish fighter didn’t escape.

While Oleksiejczuk initially resisted tapping, Holland tightened his grasp on the Polish fighter’s arm — which appeared to crack under the strain, prompting ref Herb Dean to call the match.

And, immediately after the win, Holland leaped from the octagon and went ringside to shake hands with the most famous man in the world at the moment:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find offensive.

Kevin Holland just got knocked down and immediately snapped homies arm and went to celebrate with Donald Trump 😂 #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/YlPABBVVIm — Mixed Martial Aus 🇦🇺 (@MixedMartialAus) June 2, 2024

As the commentators noted, that arm certainly looked like it broke. As of early Sunday morning, there was no word on Oleksiejczuk’s condition.

KEVIN HOLLAND WITH THE ARMBAR IN ROUND 1 🔒 #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/sZpB0iM5vx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 2, 2024

Kevin Holland gets the W and immediately shakes hands with President Trump 🤝 pic.twitter.com/iHjhRMPsEb — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) June 2, 2024

And there was Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, in his usual place of honor at UFC matches. As Fox News reported, it was one of the first appearances by Trump since a Manhattan jury found him guilty on all counts Thursday in the Democratic form of lawfare known as the “porn star hush money” case.

As Trump said in the aftermath of Thursday’s jury’s decision, it was “a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt” and “the real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people.” If the reception at UFC 302 was any indication, Trump’s supporters are definitely in his corner.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that “[c]hants of ‘we want Trump’ and ‘f**k Joe Biden’ were heard throughout the crowd” during the event.

Keep in mind that while the UFC audience skews Trump’s way, Newark, New Jersey also isn’t known as a hotbed of MAGA sentiment. The fact that there was such an overwhelming response to his appearance, therefore, should tell you a good deal about just how seriously the some segments of the body politic view last week’s verdict.

President Trump in the house for UFC 302 in New Jerseypic.twitter.com/xsi9NWBayV — Digital Advice (@DigAdvice) June 2, 2024

And, as conservative activist and filmmaker Robby Starbuck noted in a social media post, “I’m willing to bet the media tries really hard not to show this clip.”

Kevin Holland beats Michal Oleksiejczuk with a painful finish where it looks like he broke Michal’s arm and immediately jumps out of the octagon to shake Trump’s hand. I’m willing to bet the media tries really hard not to show this clip. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v4aIG8fONz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2024

It’s not just the level of support for the former president that should wake every Democrat and establishment media hack up to the real meaning of the Trump trial that ended with Thursday’s verdict — a trial that was more WWE than it was a court of law.

Despite hectoring from everyone up to President Joe Biden to respect the verdict, clear-eyed Americans saw it for what it was: A ludicrous case brought by a hard-left prosecutor who usually jumps out of his way to downgrade felonies to misdemeanors but saw to it that a novel interpretation of the law spun a dubious misdemeanor allegation into 34 felony charges, then put it to jurors in a deep-blue district.

If Democrats wonder why polls aren’t trending in Biden’s direction, they should watch what transpired at UFC 302 — and then watch it again and again until they get the point that voters know a kangaroo court when they see one.

