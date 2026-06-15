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Josh Hokit of the United States lands a punch on Derrick Lewis of the United States during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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Josh Hokit of the United States lands a punch on Derrick Lewis of the United States during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

WATCH: UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Gave the Most Red Meat American Shout-Out Ever, Thanking Trump and Jesus, Then Calling Michelle Obama a Man

 By Samuel Short  June 15, 2026 at 9:36am
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Sunday saw the White House put on a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle as the Ultimate Fighting Championship held its “UFC Freedom 250” event, which produced several memorable moments to commemorate our nation’s 250th birthday and President Donald Trump’s 80th.

Several Americans were featured on the card, some known for their viral personas that have garnered attention as of late. One of those was heavyweight contender Josh Hokit, who only entered the UFC in 2025 but found himself opposite one of the president’s favorite fighters, Derek Lewis, on Sunday.

After a second-round stoppage of Lewis, viewers anticipated Hokit would deliver another headline-worthy interview, and he did not disappoint.

As commentator Joe Rogan gave Hokit the mic, he gave a monologue in which he thanked the president, praised Jesus Christ, and even decided to take a swipe at former First Lady Michelle Obama.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

Did you think Hokit’s joke about Michelle Obama was out of line?

“Hey, shoutout to Trump for having the balls to put some s**t like this on. And if I’m going to say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hok, and that’s my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Hokit said, referring to his ring name.

After poking fun at fellow heavyweight contender and former light heavyweight and middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who was fighting in the co-main event that evening, he set his sights on Obama.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right America?” he yelled into the mic next to a grinning Rogan.

The short speech encapsulated the masculine energy that Americans found to be acutely lacking in public figures.

Hokit is boisterous, charismatic, and downright excessive, but his talents inside the octagon leave nothing to question.

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He’s a divisive figure, but this great nation should remember 250 years after its founding that making your own way, going against the social creed, and doing so boldly gave it the distinct character needed to create the freedom and prosperity we now enjoy.

It is not about mass appeasement or tailoring your words or actions to the lowest common denominator in a display of suicidal empathy. This is a mentality that doesn’t stem from a masculine energy, but a feminine one, lacking discernment and built upon agreeableness.

The most agreeable, empathetic positions did not carve our nation’s place in history — courageous, principled ones did.

You need to only consider the event we will officially celebrate in two weeks on July 4.

The Declaration of Independence made the position of the Continental Congress unambiguous — it was independence or hanging by the British.

Sure, the comment about Obama could be taken as crass and aberrant.

But we should take the bold with all the crass, crude, and downright nonsensical over the distortedly empathetic that wants to warp our country into something unrecognizable.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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