Share
Sports
News

Watch: UFC Star Gets on the Phone with Trump Immediately After Big Win

 By Bryan Chai  July 15, 2025 at 9:50am
Share

Depending on who you ask, this is probably cooler than going to Disneyland.

There’s an old sports trope where Super Bowl winners are asked what they plan to do now that they’ve reached the top of the football mountaintop:



The answer is invariably “Disneyland” or “Disney World,” and it has been a regularly-accepted part of the pop culture zeitgeist for some time now.

UFC star Derrick Lewis had no such plans with Mickey Mouse after he won his ballyhooed bout at UFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

According to The Tennessean, Lewis — known for his victory celebrations — topped himself after taking down Tallison Teixeira, with some help from UFC President Dana White.

White, a noted friend and confidant of President Donald Trump, helped Lewis celebrate by making a rather unique celebratory phone call to the commander in chief.

You can watch the viral moment for yourself below:

Have you ever watched UFC?

Lewis, UFC’s all-time knockout leader, spoke to the POTUS after his win in what had to be a surreal victory celebration.

“[It ranks] probably No. 1,” Lewis said, in terms of where this phone call ranks among his famous post-fight celebrations, per The Tennessean.

He continued: “Just because the president had called me. We started talking about business, and I told him wait until I get to the White House, and we’ll really talk.

“It was pretty cool to have the president talk to me.”

Related:
Shaq Comes Face-to-Face with Trump, Shows Respect in Epic Moment at UFC 314

According to White, Trump was unable to attend the Nashville event, but he was watching and was eager to hop on a call with Lewis when it was brought up.

(The president is a noted fan of UFC.)

Even sans the presidential phone call, Fight Night in Nashville was a momentous night for Lewis.

Lewis recorded his UFC-leading 16th knockout against Teixera just 35 seconds into the bout, bringing his record to 29-12 (with 1 No Contest).

The win also helps build some momentum for Lewis, who has expressed interest in competing in the upcoming UFC event at the White House as part of Trump’s planned birthday celebration for America.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Approval Rating Drops as Americans Weigh In on FBI's Epstein Report
Trump Says He Just Learned That Adam Schiff Engaged in 'Very Serious Crimes'
Watch: UFC Star Gets on the Phone with Trump Immediately After Big Win
Obama Getting Back in the Political Game in Bid to Boost Flailing Democratic Party: Report
Humiliating Video: Macron and His Wife Involved in Another Emasculating Airplane Incident
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation