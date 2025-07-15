Watch: UFC Star Gets on the Phone with Trump Immediately After Big Win

Depending on who you ask, this is probably cooler than going to Disneyland.

There’s an old sports trope where Super Bowl winners are asked what they plan to do now that they’ve reached the top of the football mountaintop:







The answer is invariably “Disneyland” or “Disney World,” and it has been a regularly-accepted part of the pop culture zeitgeist for some time now.

UFC star Derrick Lewis had no such plans with Mickey Mouse after he won his ballyhooed bout at UFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

According to The Tennessean, Lewis — known for his victory celebrations — topped himself after taking down Tallison Teixeira, with some help from UFC President Dana White.

White, a noted friend and confidant of President Donald Trump, helped Lewis celebrate by making a rather unique celebratory phone call to the commander in chief.

You can watch the viral moment for yourself below:

Have you ever watched UFC? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 33% (5 Votes) No: 67% (10 Votes)

Lewis, UFC’s all-time knockout leader, spoke to the POTUS after his win in what had to be a surreal victory celebration.

“[It ranks] probably No. 1,” Lewis said, in terms of where this phone call ranks among his famous post-fight celebrations, per The Tennessean.

He continued: “Just because the president had called me. We started talking about business, and I told him wait until I get to the White House, and we’ll really talk.

“It was pretty cool to have the president talk to me.”

According to White, Trump was unable to attend the Nashville event, but he was watching and was eager to hop on a call with Lewis when it was brought up.

(The president is a noted fan of UFC.)

Even sans the presidential phone call, Fight Night in Nashville was a momentous night for Lewis.

Lewis recorded his UFC-leading 16th knockout against Teixera just 35 seconds into the bout, bringing his record to 29-12 (with 1 No Contest).

The win also helps build some momentum for Lewis, who has expressed interest in competing in the upcoming UFC event at the White House as part of Trump’s planned birthday celebration for America.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.